Fortnite Leaks: Yakuza and Tekken Heroes Could Join Chapter 6 Soon

Another day, another Fortnite leak shaking things up! The latest leak hints at an upcoming crossover with Yakuza and Tekken, two popular gaming franchises in Fortnite’s Chapter 6 season 1. Reliable leaker Shpeshal_Nick shared this info, saying he heard about Fortnite’s plans back in February 2024.

Yakuza and Tekken Characters Could Join Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, launching December 1st, 2024, features a Japanese “Hunter” theme. This setting creates the perfect backdrop for both franchises’ characters to debut. The timing is especially fitting since Yakuza has Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii releasing in February 2025, while Tekken 8 continues its post-launch support. Here are some characters we could see dropping into Fortnite if the collaboration happens:

Yakuza Candidates

Kiryu Kazuma

Ichiban Kasuga

Goro Majima

Shun Akiyama

Tekken Fighters

Jin Kazama

Heihachi Mishima

Marshall Law

Kazuya Mishima

The leak gained more credibility when veteran Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR shared the information too. Shpeshal_Nick has a solid track record, having accurately predicted collaborations like Doom Slayer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Fortnite. With all signs pointing in the right direction, this crossover might just become a reality soon! The new season is already confirmed to feature other Japanese-influenced collaborations, including Baymax from Big Hero 6 and Godzilla.

Community Response to Fortnite x Yakuza and Tekken Collaboration

The community has responded enthusiastically to these rumors, with many fans already excited about the chance to play as their favorite gaming icons from these franchises. Some are even saying they’ll grab these skins the second they hit the shop. Reddit users have also joined the conversation, with one saying, “I’m stopping playing the game post-remix, but if they ever add yakuza bundles, I’m 110% buying them.” Another joked that if Epic Games brings Yakuza to Fortnite, they’d end up spending all their money on it.

Jin In Fortnite would be so fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GqpMLkhfTM — Camz (@CamzStreamz) November 27, 2024

Epic Games hasn’t confirmed these crossovers yet, but they fit right in with Fortnite’s history of adding iconic gaming characters. With the new season just days away, players might not have to wait much longer to see if these rumors are legit. Remember that while these leaks come from credible sources, they should still be treated as rumors until Epic Games makes an official announcement.

Always keep an eye out on their official social media accounts to find out more updates! Also, make sure to check out the new POIs coming in the next season ahead of its release, so you’ll know exactly where to land!