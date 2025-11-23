BLACKPINK’s Lisa Takes Over Fortnite Festival Season 12

Fortnite Festival has announced its next big headliner, and it’s a major one. Lisa from BLACKPINK will take over Season 12 when it launches on November 29, 2025. This marks the first time a K-pop solo artist headlines the Fortnite Festival with a full in-game concert experience. The announcement came through Lisa’s label LLOUD on social media and quickly went viral with millions of likes from excited fans.

What to Expect from the Lisa Collaboration

The Fortnite x Lisa collaboration will include multiple items and features. Players can expect two main skin styles based on the announcement: one themed around her stage performance look and another more casual version. The promotional image shows Lisa wearing a futuristic black bodysuit with glowing purple and pink accents and a sleek ponytail.

The collaboration will also include themed cosmetics like a custom microphone, instruments (possibly a BLACKPINK-styled keytar), dance emotes, and back bling inspired by crowns or lightsticks. Lisa’s music will appear as Jam Tracks in the game, with solo hits like “Money,” “ROCKSTAR,” and other popular songs expected to be included. Based on previous Festival collaborations, prices should range between 1,500 and 3,200 V-Bucks depending on which bundle you choose.

How to Get Lisa’s Items in Fortnite

You’ll have several ways to unlock Lisa’s cosmetics when Season 12 starts. The Premium Music Pass will cost around 1,400 V-Bucks and lets you earn rewards by playing Festival mode and gaining XP. You can also wait for the full bundle to appear in the Item Shop if you prefer to buy everything at once. Fortnite Crew subscribers ($11.99 per month, also included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) will get automatic access to the Music Pass, making it a good deal if you’re already subscribed.

Lisa from BLACKPINK is confirmed as the Fortnite Festival Season 12 headliner, launching November 29, 2025, alongside Chapter 7 Season 1. The collaboration includes two skin styles (stage and casual looks), themed cosmetics (custom mic, instruments, dance emotes, back bling), and Jam Tracks featuring her solo hits like “Money” and “ROCKSTAR.”