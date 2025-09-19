Fortnite Lord Zedd’s Power Hour Event Release Date and Countdown

If you’re a Fortnite player who loves the Power Rangers collaboration, you don’t want to miss Lord Zedd’s Power Hour event. This special one-hour event will make your day, and it’s happening this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about when it starts and what to expect.

When Will Lord Zedd’s Power Hour Event Start?

Lord Zedd’s Power Hour kicks off on Saturday, September 20th, at 2 PM ET. The event runs for exactly one hour, ending at 3 PM ET. You’ll need to jump into a match right around 2 PM ET to experience the full event. Here is the schedule for different time zones:

Time Zone Event Start Event End PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Sept 20 – 11:00 AM Saturday, Sept 20 – 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Sept 20 – 2:00 PM Saturday, Sept 20 – 3:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, Sept 20 – 8:00 PM Saturday, Sept 20 – 9:00 PM IST (India Standard Time) Saturday, Sept 20 – 11:30 PM Sunday, Sept 21 – 12:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, Sept 21 – 3:00 AM Sunday, Sept 21 – 4:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Sunday, Sept 21 – 4:00 AM Sunday, Sept 21 – 5:00 AM

Epic Games picked this time slot so players across different time zones can join in without it being too early or too late. Here is the countdown until the event starts:

What Happens During Lord Zedd’s Power Hour Event?

During Lord Zedd’s Power Hour, all weapons on the island disappear except for Blade Blasters. That’s right, you won’t find any assault rifles, shotguns, or sniper rifles lying around. The only weapons you’ll be able to pick up are:

Blade Blasters (the mythic Power Rangers weapon)

(the mythic Power Rangers weapon) Healing items (med kits, shields, etc.)

(med kits, shields, etc.) Throwable items (grenades, impulse grenades)

This creates a totally different experience. Everyone’s using the same weapon type, so fights come down to skill and positioning rather than who found the better gun. The Blade Blaster is pretty powerful, too. It’s a mythic weapon that deals lots of damage.

Why You Should Play During This Hour

Lord Zedd’s Power Hour event offers something you can’t get in regular Fortnite matches. Since everyone has access to the same mythic weapon, the playing field becomes much more even. New players won’t get destroyed by someone with a legendary weapon they couldn’t find.

Plus, it’s only one hour long. Even if you don’t love the Blade Blaster gameplay, you know it’ll be back to normal weapons at 3 PM ET. But honestly, most players find these limited-time events pretty fun because they change up the usual routine. The event works in both Battle Royale and Zero Build modes, so you can choose your preferred style of play.

Also Read:

Make sure you’re online and ready to queue up right before the event starts. You’ll want to be in a match when it begins to get the full experience. Don’t worry about practicing with the Blade Blaster beforehand, because everyone will be figuring it out together during the event. That’s part of what makes these special hours so much fun! See you there?