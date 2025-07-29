How to Get Mad Moxxi Bundle in Fortnite

Epic Games just announced a cool crossover between Borderlands 4 and Fortnite. If you buy the new Borderlands game, you can get some Mad Moxxi cosmetics for Fortnite. This bundle brings one of Borderlands’ most well-known characters into the battle royale world. Mad Moxxi has been around since the early Borderlands games. She runs bars and hosts fighting events in the Borderlands universe. Now you can dress up as her in Fortnite if you know how to get the bundle.

How to Get the Mad Moxxi Bundle

Getting this bundle is pretty easy to do, but you do need to spend money on Borderlands 4. Here are the steps:

Go to the Epic Games Store on your computer or through the Epic Games launcher. Find Borderlands 4 in the store. You can search for it or look in the featured games section. Buy the game before September 12th, 2026. This works for pre-orders too, so you can get the bundle even before the game releases on September 12, 2025. Once you complete your purchase, the Mad Moxxi Bundle will be added to your Fortnite account automatically. Open Fortnite and check your locker. The new items should be there and ready to use.

You need to buy the game specifically on the Epic Games Store to get this bundle. Buying it on other platforms like Steam or PlayStation Store won’t give you the Fortnite items. If you miss the Borderlands 4 promotion or don’t want to buy the game, the Mad Moxxi Bundle will also be available for direct purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop from September 29th through October 6th, 2025. This promotion runs for a full year, which gives you plenty of time to decide if you want to buy Borderlands 4.

What’s Inside the Mad Moxxi Bundle

The bundle comes with three different cosmetic items. Here’s everything you get:

Item Name Item Type

Mad Moxxi (with Shader Off variant) Outfit

Moxxi’s Tip Jar Back Bling

Underdome Megaphone Pickaxe

The outfit is the main piece of this bundle. You get two versions of Mad Moxxi, the regular one and a “Shader Off” variant. The megaphone pickaxe is a nice touch since Moxxi hosts fighting events in her games.

Should You Get this Bundle?

Getting the Mad Moxxi Bundle is simple if you’re planning to buy Borderlands 4 anyway. The bundle adds some nice cosmetics to your Fortnite collection without any extra cost beyond buying the game. If you’re not interested in Borderlands 4, this probably isn’t worth buying a $60-70 game just for some Fortnite skins. But if you’re a fan of both games, it’s a nice bonus.

For more ways to get free cosmetics in Fortnite without spending money, check out our guide on how to get free skins in Fortnite. There are several methods to earn items through gameplay, events, and other promotions that don’t require purchasing other games.