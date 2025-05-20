Fortnite Mandalorian Rising Update: New Skin, NPCs, and Weapons

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 continues to bring Star Wars content to the battle royale with the upcoming 35.20 patch notes. This Fortnite Mandalorian Rising update will add new features like skins, NPCs, and weapons with a Mandalorian theme. Here is the early patch notes update content coming to the game on May 22nd, 2025.

The Mandalorian Rising update is scheduled to drop on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025. Based on Epic’s typical release pattern, you can expect the update to go live around 1:00 AM PDT / 4:00 AM EDT / 9:00 AM GMT, though the exact timing hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. As with all major Fortnite updates, there will be server downtime during the patch release. This maintenance period typically lasts a few hours.

New Mandalorian Skin and Customization Options

One of the coolest additions in the 35.20 update is a brand new Mandalorian skin. However, unlike the previous Mando skin from Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass, this version will be fully customizable. You will be able to mix and match different parts of the outfit to create your own unique Mandalorian look.

Here's how much customization the "Mandalorian Warrior" skin has pic.twitter.com/reqdMedNxu — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 17, 2025

According to leaks, there might also be a female Mandalorian skin coming with this update, though this hasn’t been officially confirmed by Epic Games. The cosmetic set is expected to include:

Customizable Mandalorian skin

Matching back bling

Themed pickaxe

Weapon wrap

MANDALORIAN COLLAB INFO! 👀 🔥



There COULD be a female mandalorian skin encrypted currenltly, as female audios for the Mandalorian codename got added this update.



In addition, mandalorian has the following cosmetics currently encrypted:



– Backbling

– Pickaxe

– Wrap



(via me… pic.twitter.com/hhblgwZvlI — Loolo | Fortnite Leaks (@Loolo_WRLD) May 18, 2025

This skin will be available in the Item Shop rather than through the Battle Pass, making it accessible to all players regardless of whether they own the current season’s pass.

Recruitable Mandalorian NPCs in Fortnite

Fortnite Mandalorian Rising update will also introduce a gameplay-changing feature: recruitable Mandalorian NPCs. Unlike previous Star Wars characters who appeared as bosses, these Mandalorians will join your squad and fight alongside you. You’ll be able to recruit four different types of Mandalorian warriors:

Heavy Mandalorian – These NPCs will help you in combat and using heavy weapons.

– These NPCs will help you in combat and using heavy weapons. Scout Mandalorian – These NPCs can help you with scouting and providing information about enemy locations.

– These NPCs can help you with scouting and providing information about enemy locations. Supply Mandalorian – Supply specialists can provide you with supplies like ammo and other helpful items during combat.

– Supply specialists can provide you with supplies like ammo and other helpful items during combat. Medic Mandalorian – Specialized in healing you and your teammates.

Having these powerful allies will significantly boost your chances of securing a Victory Royale.

New and Returning Star Wars Weapons

The Fortnite 35.20 update brings back popular Star Wars weapons and introduces new ones. The Mandalorian Jetpack returns, letting players hover, fly, and reach high areas, though it requires fuel management. The Amban Sniper Rifle also returns, offering one-shot power, a thermal scope, and melee capability. New to the game are the WESTAR-34 Blaster Pistols, expected to have a fast fire rate, moderate damage, and possibly dual-wielding or a unique Star Wars ability.

Upcoming Live Event Teasers in Fortnite

With the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 drawing closer to its end, the 35.20 update might contain teasers for the upcoming live event called The Final Showdown: Death Star Sabotage. This event is scheduled for June 7th, 2025, and will mark the transition to Chapter 6 Season 4. Leakers suggest that the update files will contain more information about this event, potentially including:

Map changes related to the Death Star.

Audio files hint at the event’s storyline.

New assets that will be used during the live experience.

Possible references to what’s coming in Season 4.

The live event appears to be Star Wars-themed, continuing the current season’s focus.

The Fortnite Galactic Battle update schedule reveals one more major update after 35.20:

Update Release Date New Content Star Destroyer Bombardment May 29th, 2025 Star Destroyer, possibly new weapons, and challenges The Final Showdown: Death Star Sabotage June 7th, 2025 Live in-game event

This means you’ll have just one week to enjoy the Mandalorian content before the Star Destroyer arrives in the game, bringing even more Star Wars-themed chaos to the island. So mark your calendar for May 22nd, 2025, and prepare to embrace the Way of the Mandalorian in your quest for Victory Royale!