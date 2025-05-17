Fortnite Mandalorian Warrior Skin Leaks: Release Date, Price, and Customization Details

After Darth Jar Jar, Fortnite is about to make Star Wars fans incredibly happy with the upcoming Mandalorian Warrior skin. Unlike past Mandalorian outfits, this one lets you fully customize your own unique warrior from the Star Wars universe. Here’s a quick look at what to expect from this new addition to Fortnite.

What Makes the Custom Mandalorian Warrior Skin Special?

The Custom Mandalorian Warrior skin is different from most Fortnite cosmetics thanks to its complex customization options. Leaks from reliable sources like ShiinaBR and HappyPower reveal that this isn’t just a preset outfit, it’s a fully customizable skin that lets you build your own Mandalorian warrior from scratch.

The Mandalorian skin is FULLY customizable, here are a ton of examples! pic.twitter.com/onOiR3P12u — Happy Power (@HappyPower) May 16, 2025

Based on the video posted above, you’ll be able to mix and match different:

Helmet designs.

Armor pieces and patterns.

Color schemes.

Accessories and attachments.

This level of customization goes beyond what previous Star Wars skins in Fortnite have offered. You can create a look similar to Din Djarin, Boba Fett, or design a completely original Mandalorian with your own style.

Fortnite Mandalorian Warrior Skin Expected Release Date and Price

If you want to get your hands on this skin, you won’t have to wait long. All signs point to a release next week, possibly around May 21st or 22nd, 2025. Based on leaks, it is seen that the game files have already been added to Fortnite by Epic Games. Plus, the skin release perfectly aligns with the ongoing Star Wars Galactic Battle season in Fortnite.

While the exact price hasn’t been confirmed yet, you should expect to pay more than the standard skin price. Based on previous complex outfits in Fortnite, the Custom Mandalorian Warrior skin will likely cost between 2,000 to 2,400 V-Bucks.

Why This Customizable Mandalorian Skin Is Worth Your V-Bucks

The Fortnite community is already showing strong excitement for the new skin. Many players on social media say they plan to make it their main skin. One comment reads, “It is all I’ve ever dreamed. My new main skin.” Another player noted, “The fact this ain’t a Battle Pass skin is kinda crazy,” pointing out how high-quality it feels for an Item Shop release. Most importantly, the high level of customization gives you dozens of different looks from only one purchase. With so much positive feedback, this could become one of the most popular purchases of the season.

Have you decided how you’ll customize your Mandalorian warrior? Will you go with classic colors or create something completely unique? Either way, you’ll soon have the chance to bring your personal vision into your Fortnite battles.