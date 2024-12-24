Home » News » Fortnite Master Chief Skin Returns and Matte Black Style Update

Fortnite Master Chief Skin Returns and Matte Black Style Update

by Shida Aruya
Master Chief is finally back in Fortnite’s Item Shop after being gone for almost 1,000 days. If you’ve been waiting to grab Xbox’s legendary Spartan for your locker, now’s your chance. The bundle comes with some awesome extras, but there’s been some talk about the Matte Black style. Let us break down for you how to get both the Master Chief skin in Fortnite.

How to Get Fortnite Master Chief Skin

Master Chief Skin Returns to Fortnite and Bundle Price

The Master Chief skin returns to Fortnite on December 23rd, 2024, and you’ll have only until January 1st, 2025 (8 PM Eastern Time) to grab it. That’s about a week to decide if you want to join the fight as gaming’s most famous super-soldier. Here is the list of what’s in the bundle:

Skin and CosmeticsPrice
Master Chief Outfit Skin Fortnite
Master Chief Outfit		1,500 V-Bucks
Battle Legend Back Bling Fortnite
Battle Legend Back Bling		Included with Master Chief Outfit
Gravity Hammer Pickaxe Fortnite
Gravity Hammer Pickaxe		 800 V-Bucks
UNSC Pelican Glider Fortnite
UNSC Pelican Glider		1,200 V-Bucks
Lil' Warthog Emote Fortnite
Lil’ Warthog Emote		500 V-Bucks

If you want everything, the full Master Chief Bundle costs 2,600 V-Bucks, saving you quite a few V-Bucks compared to buying everything separately. The bundle includes all items listed above.

What’s Going On With the Matte Black Style?

How to Get Matte Black Style Master Chief Fortnite

The Matte Black style has always been a highly desired variant in the Fortnite community. It was seen as a rare badge of honor, showing you were both a Halo fan and an Xbox player. Back in 2022, players were actively discussing and planning to get the special style, with many Reddit users expressing their intention to buy the skin specifically for the Matte Black variant when it returned to the shop. So, when Epic shared the news that this style wouldn’t be available anymore, it was a big disappointment for the Fortnite community.

If you are still confused, let us explain it to you. So here’s the deal, if you’re buying Master Chief now, unfortunately, the Matte Black style is no longer included. Epic has confirmed this with their latest tweet. If you have already purchased the skin expecting to get the style, don’t worry, you can request a refund without using a Return Ticket by reaching out to Epic’s Player Support.

Is the Master Chief Skin Bundle Worth Buying?

Master Chief is one of Fortnite’s Gaming Legends Series skins, and it’s easy to see why it’s so popular. The armor detail is amazing, and the Battle Legend Back Bling that comes with it matches perfectly. If you’re into Halo or just love collecting gaming crossover skins, this one’s a solid pick.

The bundle costs 2,600 V-Bucks, which feels reasonable for everything you get. Plus, legendary skins like this don’t show up often, it was gone for almost three years before returning. If you’re thinking about grabbing it, don’t wait too long! Even without the Matte Black style, the default Master Chief skin still looks awesome and is worth adding to your collection.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

