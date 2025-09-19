How to Get Megazord Medallion in Fortnite

Want to dominate your battle royale matches with one of the game’s most powerful items? You can do it by using the new Megazord Medallion in Fortnite. And surprise! You don’t need to pilot the Megazord to get this medallion. In fact, fighting it from the ground gives you better chances of earning this powerful item. Here is how to get the Megazord Medallion in Fortnite.

What is the Megazord Rising Event in Fortnite?

The Megazord Rising event brings the iconic Power Rangers robot into Fortnite matches. When Zordon’s face appears randomly in your game, the first team to reach him gets to pilot the massive Megazord. But being inside the Megazord isn’t always the best strategy if you want the medallion.

Teams piloting the Megazord have to fight the Giant Queen (Rita’s Monster) while other players attack them from the ground. It’s a tough spot to be in, which is why ground combat often works better for medallion hunting.

How to Get the Megazord Medallion in Fortnite

The Megazord Medallion automatically reveals enemy locations every 15 seconds, giving you intel that most players can only dream of having. The rule on getting it is simple: The player who deals the most damage to the Megazord wins the medallion. This means you need to focus all your firepower on the giant robot instead of fighting other players during this event.

So what happens is, when you start attacking Megazord from the ground, you will immediately get Rita Repulsa’s Boon, which gives you unlimited ammo over time. This is huge because taking down the Megazord requires tons of bullets, and you won’t have to worry about running out.

To deal the most damage to Megazord, the key is finding the sweet spot where you can deal consistent damage without getting too close. Assault rifles are perfect for this because they have good damage output and decent range. You want to stay far enough away that the Megazord can’t stomp on you, but close enough that your shots hit reliably.

Don’t get distracted by other players shooting at you. Your only job is to deal damage to the Megazord. Other players might eliminate you, but if you’re not focusing on the robot, you’ll never get the medallion anyway.

Rita also sends down rift and supply pods filled during the fight. These pods are lifesavers when you need better gear or want to escape, but watch out for enemy players and the Megazord’s attacks while looting them.

What Does the Medallion Do?

Once you earn the medallion, you become a walking radar system. Every 15 seconds, the medallion automatically marks all nearby players for 15 seconds. This gives you incredible awareness of enemy positions around you.

However, there’s a downside. While holding the medallion, your general location shows up as a big yellow circle on everyone’s mini-map. This makes you a target, but the information advantage usually outweighs the risk.

Getting the Megazord Medallion takes focus and smart positioning, but it’s one of the most powerful items you can earn in Fortnite now. Skip the fancy Megazord piloting and go straight for the ground attack strategy. Good luck!