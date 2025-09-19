Fortnite: How to Get Megazord Mythic & Tranform into Megazord

It’s been a while since Power Rangers have landed in Fortnite, and it was about time they brought their most powerful weapon with them – Megazord! If you’ve been wondering how to play as Megazord or get the special Megazord Mythic item in Fortnite, this guide will walk you through everything step by step.

How to Play as Megazord in Fortnite?

Getting control of the Megazord requires speed and good positioning. Here’s the best strategy to beat other players to it:

Position Yourself Early: Don’t wait for the alert to start moving. Land near the center of the map at the beginning of your match. This puts you in the best spot to reach the Megazord no matter where it spawns.

Gather Movement Items: While you're waiting for the second storm circle, collect items that help you move quickly.

Race to Zordon: Once the Megazord lands, you'll see both the giant robot and Zordon – he looks like a head inside a large glass container. The first player to interact with Zordon becomes the pilot. Use your movement items to get there as fast as possible and press the interact button when you reach him.

If you make it first, you’ll watch a cool Power Rangers sequence as you’re placed inside the Megazord. But there’s one more step before you can fight other players. You have to defeat Rita’s Monster first. Once you beat it, the Megazord will heal up, and you can start hunting other players. If you dont get to be Megazord, you can still get the Medallion, check out our guide here.

How to Use Megazord Abilities in Fortnite

Controlling the Megazord feels different from regular Fortnite gameplay, but it’s not too complicated once you know the controls. You get about 2 minutes to cause chaos, though this timer goes down faster if other players are shooting at you.

Sword Slash: This is your strongest close-range attack. It deals 80 damage to anyone caught in the swing area. Use the left mouse button on PC, R2 on PlayStation, or RT on Xbox.

Tank Cannons: For enemies at a distance, use the tank cannons. Each shot does 45 damage, and you fire two at once for 90 total damage. Use right-click on PC, L2 on PlayStation, or LT on Xbox.

Stomp Attack: If enemies are right underneath you, use the stomp. It deals 70 damage to anyone under your feet. Press Space on PC, X on PlayStation, or A on Xbox.

Scanner: Don't forget about this ability – it highlights nearby players so you can see where they're hiding. Use R on PC, Square on PlayStation, or X on Xbox.

Try landing in central locations and gathering movement items early in your next few matches. With some practice, you’ll be stomping around as the Megazord and racking up eliminations in no time.