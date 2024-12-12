Fortnite Messi Skin Release Date, Prices, and Everything Included

The world’s greatest footballer is dropping into Fortnite! Lionel Messi the GOAT joins the Icon Series tomorrow, bringing multiple outfits and themed cosmetics to the Item Shop. Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Messi skin, including its release date, prices, and everything included in the bundle!
Fortnite x Messi Skin Release Date and Time
Set a reminder, the Messi bundle is set to debut in Fortnite’s Item Shop tomorrow, making it a historic moment for both football and gaming fans. The global release will take place on December 13th, 2024, at 7 PM ET, which translates to:
|Region
|Time
|Eastern Time
|December 13th – 7:00 PM ET
|Central Time
|December 13th – 6:00 PM CT
|Pacific Time
|December 13th – 4:00 PM PT
|United Kingdom
|December 14th – 12:00 AM GMT
|Japan
|December 14th – 8:00 AM JST
|India
|December 14th – 5:30 AM IST
With this worldwide launch, players everywhere can grab the iconic footballer’s skins and cosmetics at the same time.
What’s in the Fortnite Messi Bundle?
The Messi collaboration in Fortnite offers a variety of cosmetics, including:
|Skin and Cosmetics
|Price
|Premium Messi Skin Outfit
|1,800 V-Bucks
|Alternative Messi Skin Outfit
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Pickaxs #1
|800 V-Bucks
|Pickaxe #2
|800 V-Bucks
|Emote #1
|400 V-Bucks
The premium and alternative outfits will have their own Back Blings and include LEGO styles. Additionally, if you purchase the Premium skin, you will also get one built-in emote.
Also Read:
- How to Fix Fortnite Ballistic Issues and Matchmaking Errors
- How to Get Free Mr. Dappermint and Chord Kahele Skins in LEGO Fortnite
- All Weapons List in Fortnite Ballistic Mode and How to Get Them
While the exact designs haven’t been revealed yet, leaks suggest one outfit might feature Messi in his current Inter Miami kit. The second outfit is expected to be a more stylized “Streetwear Spark Messi” design, perfect for players looking for a unique twist on the football legend’s appearance. We will update this as soon as the skins are released.
Fortnite x Messi Skin Bundle Price
If you’re looking to get everything in the Messi bundle, the complete set is priced at 2,800 V-Bucks, which saves you 2,500 V-Bucks compared to buying the items separately. This collaboration marks Messi’s second major gaming partnership, following his recent appearance in Call of Duty. Are you ready to show off the GOAT’s skin in Fortnite? Let us know if you’ll be grabbing it and don’t forget to share your thoughts on this epic crossover!