Fortnite Might Collaborate With Masters of the Universe This Year

A new Fortnite crossover might be on the way, and it’s bringing the power of Eternia with it. Recent leaks from data miners suggest that Masters of the Universe is teaming up with our favorite battle royale game, and fans are already hyping up, commenting about which characters they want to be included in the Fortnite x Masters of the Universe collaboration.

What We Know So Far About Fortnite x Masters of the Universe

The rumors point to a Masters of the Universe x Fortnite collaboration dropping this year only. This timing lines up with the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie release, which makes a lot of sense for a big crossover like this.

You might remember that back in August 2025, Mattel had already tested the waters with Fortnite. They launched their first official island called Masters of the Universe: He-Man Heroes. If you want to check it out, just search “He-Man Heroes” in Fortnite or use the island code: 2416-8649-3961.

The He-Man Heroes island is basically a collectible RPG where you can explore the world of Eternia. It was designed to be easy to play, but there’s also a deeper strategy if you want to get serious about it. This island was Mattel’s first big move into the Fortnite creator platform, and it looks like they’re ready to go even bigger with an actual in-game collaboration.

When Will Fortnite x Masters of the Universe Release?

If the rumors are true, we are looking at a June 2026 release. In that month, the Masters of the Universe movie will hit the theaters, so Epic Games would probably want to ride the wave. We all know that movie tie-in collabs are nothing new in Fortnite. They’ve done it with lots of big releases before.

RUMOUR: Masters Of The Universe x Fortnite collab is in development and will likely come when the movie comes in June! pic.twitter.com/K37A3qjmbF — Adira (@AdiraFNInfo) January 29, 2026

What to Expect?

While nothing’s confirmed yet, Fortnite collabs usually come with a full package. You can probably expect character outfits, themed pickaxes, gliders, backblings, and maybe even emotes. There might also be special challenges or quests tied to the collab where you can unlock free items.

Some fans are hoping for classic 80s filmation cartoon skins instead of movie-accurate ones. There’s something nostalgic about those original designs that really hits different. They are also requesting He-Man skin, Skeletor skin, and Battle Cat glider. Orko as a sidekick seems to be what fans really want most. The little floating wizard would be so cute as a backbling, too, though!

The island that’s already live could get special updates, too. Maybe exclusive rewards for players who complete certain challenges before the main collab drops. Keep an eye on official Fortnite and Mattel announcements as we get closer to June. If you’re a fan of He-Man or just love collecting rare Fortnite skins, this might be one collab you don’t want to miss.