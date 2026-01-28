Fortnite Might Have an Overwatch Collaboration Soon

Fortnite could be adding Overwatch-themed content in 2026, according to recent leaks from reliable sources. The rumored collaboration would bring three popular Overwatch heroes to Epic Games’ battle royale, marking an unusual partnership between two competing live-service shooters. Here’s everything we know so far about the Fortnite x Overwatch collaboration.

What We Know About the Fortnite x Overwatch Collaboration

ShiinaBR, a Fortnite leaker who’s gotten things right before, shared this news. According to them, you’ll see three Overwatch characters in Fortnite sometime before April 2026. The three heroes mentioned are:

Tracer

Genji

Mercy

These are some of the most played characters in Overwatch, so it makes sense Epic would pick them. Nobody knows yet if they’ll be regular skins you can buy in the Item Shop or part of a special event. We’ll have to wait and see how Epic decides to release them.

When Will This Collab Happen?

Overwatch is hosting a big “Overwatch Spotlight” livestream on February 4th, 2026. This stream will reveal all their plans for 2026. The leaker mentioned there’s basically no chance the Fortnite collab will happen right after that stream, so don’t expect the skins to come out on February 5th.

There is no official date yet, but the timing points to Chapter 7 Season 2. This next season update starts on March 5th, 2026, so the skins will probably drop sometime during that period. There’s also talk about a Marvel Rivals collaboration happening in mid-February first. If that’s true, the Overwatch skins might come right after that event ends.

Fortnite and Overwatch 2 are both live games trying to get players to choose them over the competition. Most of the time, Fortnite teams up with older games or movies, not other active shooters. This would be one of the first times two competing games worked together like this. For now, neither Epic Games nor Blizzard has confirmed anything yet. These are still just leaks and rumors. But ShiinaBR has been accurate about Fortnite collabs in the past, so there’s a good chance this is real.

If you’re a fan of both games, this could be your chance to play as your favorite Overwatch hero in Fortnite. Keep checking for official announcements over the next few weeks. Epic usually reveals new collabs about a week or two before they actually drop in the game. Are you excited for this collaboration?