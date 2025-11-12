How to Get Moe’s Five Gun in Fortnite

The Simpsons crossover has introduced some fun new weapons, and Moe’s Five Gun in Fortnite is probably the wildest of them all. This weapon is a chaotic mix of different guns that shoot several bullets at once. It’s unpredictable, hard to control, yet it hits really hard. If you’re looking to try it out, here’s where to find it and how to use it effectively.

Where to Find Moe’s Five Gun in Fortnite

The Five Gun comes in Epic and Legendary versions, so it’s not that common, but you can definitely get your hands on it. Here are the three best spots to look:

Chests

Mr. Burns Mystery Boxes

Supply Drops

The best and easiest way to get the Five Gun is by opening regular chests scattered across the map. The drop rate isn’t too bad, but you’ll need a bit of luck to find it quickly. Just make sure to open as many chests as possible, and you’ll eventually come across the Five Gun.

You can also find this weapon in the new Mr. Burns Mystery Boxes. These purple containers have a higher chance of dropping the Five Gun compared to regular chests. However, they’re much harder to find since they spawn randomly and in limited numbers. Sometimes you might not even see one in an entire match.

Your last resort is the Supply Drops, which offer the highest chance of getting this weapon since they always contain rare loot. Just be prepared for a fight, as Supply Drops are often swarmed by other players.

How to Use Moe’s Five Gun

The Five Gun performs exactly how you’d expect from a makeshift weapon built from multiple guns, it’s chaotic. When fired, it shoots bullets in a random pattern, so it’s best used at close to mid-range, where you can reliably hit your shots.

This weapon uses both light bullets and shotgun shells, letting you shoot two kinds of ammo at the same time. The smaller guns deal around 13–15 damage per shot and fire fast, while the shotgun part hits for about twice as much but shoots slower.

The random firing pattern can be tricky to control at first, but once you get the hang of it, the Five Gun can absolutely shred enemies at close range. Just don’t try to snipe from a distance, you’ll miss every shot and look just as silly as the weapon itself. Give this weapon a try while the Simpsons season is still here. It might not stick around forever once the event ends.