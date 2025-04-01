Fortnite Mortal Kombat Quests: Ultimate Guide to Fighting Scorpion and Earning 180,000 XP

The crossover between Fortnite and Mortal Kombat is getting even better with the v34.21 update dropping on April 1st, 2025. While we’ve already seen amazing skins and cosmetics in the shop, the real action is just beginning with new quests, map changes, and the arrival of Scorpion as a new NPC boss on the island. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know about the Fortnite Klassic Kombat quests and how to complete them quickly to earn a massive 180,000 XP.

How to Find Scorpion on the Fortnite Island

Scorpion isn’t just hanging around in the Item Shop! Now he’s actively hunting players on the Battle Royale island. After the v34.21 patch drops, you’ll find this deadly ninja at one of three new landmarks:

The Pit

The Living Forest

The Dead Pool

Scorpion rotates between these three locations in each match, so you might need to check multiple spots to find him. Each location features architecture and themes straight from the Mortal Kombat universe, adding an authentic touch to the Fortnite island.

Fortnite Mortal Kombat Quests Guide

The quests unlock on April 1st, 2025, at 9 AM ET, and will be available under the Klassic Kombat section in your quest tab. Each quest rewards 30,000 XP, for a total of 180,000 XP from the first batch. Here’s a detailed breakdown of each quest and the most efficient strategies to complete them:

Quest How to Complete Hit 10 players with Ice Slide • Find Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit in chests or floor loot.

• Drop into crowded areas like Crime City or Seaport City for more targets.

• Hit 10 players with the Ice Slide. Deal 500 damage to players on The Pit bridge • Land at The Pit and grab an accurate weapon (like the Collateral Damage AR).

• Fight on the bridge.

• Use cover and keep moving to stay safe. Shatter 5 players’ shields from 10+ meters • Use a Falcon Eye Sniper or assault rifle to break enemy shields from a distance.

• Position yourself on high ground for easier shots. Collect the First Blood Medallion in 2 matches • Defeat Scorpion at The Pit, Living Forest, or Dead Pool to get the medallion.

• Repeat in another match.

• Zero Build mode can make the fight easier. Hit an opponent with both a Kombat Kit Air Kick and Uppercut in 5 seconds • Get Scorpion’s Kombat Kit.

• Use a jump attack for the air kick, then quickly follow up with an uppercut.

• Practice timing in quiet areas first. Defeat Scorpion while carrying Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit • Find Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit, then locate Scorpion.

• Use Ice Slide to dodge his attacks while dealing damage.

• Bring healing items and fight with a squad for an easier battle.

Note: More quests will be released progressively, potentially one per day. We will keep updating this article once new quests are available.

Fornite x Mortal Komba Cosmetics in the Item Shop Worth Getting

If you’re planning to dive deep into the Mortal Kombat content, consider these bundles:

1. The Klassic Kombat Bundle

This complete Klassic Kombat bundle in Fortnite includes skins and accessories for Scorpion, Raiden, and Kitana. The MK3-styled outfits are particularly authentic to the original games. The emotes like “Toasty!” and “FLAWLESS VICTORY” add fun flair to your victory celebrations.

Also Read:

2. Lamborghini Countach + Scorpion & Sub-Zero Bundle

For vehicle enthusiasts, this bundle lets you represent either Shirai Ryu (Scorpion’s clan) or Lin Kuei (Sub-Zero’s clan) with special decals for the Lamborghini Countach. The themed wheels also complete the look, making this a standout vehicle on the battlefield when you are trying to chase your opponents.

The Mortal Kombat crossover brings some of the best quests and rewards in Fortnite this season. You can earn 180,000 XP from the first batch alone when the update drops today. Quests unlock over time, so check back daily for more XP. Grab a Kombat Kit, complete challenges, and take down Scorpion to make the most of this event!