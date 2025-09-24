MrSavage just dropped some massive news that he’s getting his own Fortnite Icon Series skin! The Norwegian pro player revealed his bundle during a live stream, and fans are going absolutely wild. This legendary Fortnite pro competitor is finally joining the exclusive Icon Series club, and his collection looks incredible.

How to Get MrSavage Icon Series Skin in Fortnite

The MrSavage Icon Series bundle comes loaded with items that fans are sure to enjoy. In his latest YouTube video announcing the Fortnite Icon Series skin, viewers filled the comments with congratulations and shared that they plan to grab the bundle.

The MrSavage skin bundle will give you three different skin styles, and each one tells a different part of his story. The first style shows off his “Hallucina” clothing brand with the logo clearly visible on his hoodie and pants. You’ll also see his famous “200IQ” chain around his neck, which is a signature look that fans will instantly recognize.

The second style is pretty similar to SypherPK’s god-like appearance, featuring glowing orange skin while keeping that iconic chain. It’s a bold look that screams power and skill. The third style is called the Savage Siren skin. This one’s actually a tribute to his former duo partner Benjyfishy, showing how much their partnership meant to him.

The whole bundle costs 2,800 V-Bucks, which is pretty standard for Icon Series releases. That’s roughly $22.50 if you buy V-Bucks at the regular price.

When Can You Get MrSavage Icon Series Skin in Fortnite?

Mark your calendars! The MrSavage Icon Series collection drops in the Item Shop on Friday, September 26th at 8 PM ET. However, Epic is also hosting a special MrSavage Icon Cup to celebrate. This tournament gives players a chance to unlock the cosmetics for free.

To get the MrSavage skins early, you’ll need to participate in the tournament and place among the top players in your region. Here’s what you can win and how many teams per region will earn each reward:

Item OCE ASIA MEE EU BR NA-C NA-W

MrSavage Skin Top 25 Top 25 Top 36 Top 137 Top 36 Top 75 Top 36

Savage’s Striker Pickaxe Top 25 Top 25 Top 36 Top 137 Top 36 Top 75 Top 36

200 IQ Back Bling Top 25 Top 25 Top 36 Top 137 Top 36 Top 75 Top 36

Savage Lava Wrap Top 25 Top 25 Top 36 Top 137 Top 36 Top 75 Top 36

Skill Scanner Emote Top 25 Top 25 Top 36 Top 137 Top 36 Top 75 Top 36

Get Cooked Emote Top 25 Top 25 Top 36 Top 137 Top 36 Top 75 Top 36

Siren’s Slicer Pickaxe Top 25 Top 25 Top 36 Top 137 Top 36 Top 75 Top 36

Siren Legacy Back Bling Top 25 Top 25 Top 36 Top 137 Top 36 Top 75 Top 36

Savage Siren Skin Top 50 Top 50 Top 75 Top 275 Top 75 Top 150 Top 75 Banner 8 points 8 points 8 points 8 points 8 points 8 points 8 points

Who is MrSavage?

MrSavage, whose real name is Martin Foss-Andersen, isn’t just another content creator. He’s a Norwegian pro player who’s been dominating Fortnite tournaments for years. You might recognize him from the 2019 World Cup or his multiple appearances in the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) finals.

What makes MrSavage special is his consistency. While many players have their ups and downs, he’s stayed at the top level for over seven years. He recently finished 9th at the 2025 Global Championship and earned $45,000. That’s the kind of skill that gets you noticed by Epic Games. If you’re a fan of competitive Fortnite or just love collecting Icon Series skins, this bundle is definitely worth picking up when it hits the store!