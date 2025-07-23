Fortnite Mud Sliding Mechanic Returns in Chapter 6 Season 4

Are you ready to get dirty again? Based on leaks, Fortnite mud sliding mechanic is coming back in Chapter 6 Season 4, which launches on August 7th, 2025. This awesome feature was last seen in Chapter 4 Season 3, and players have been begging for it to come back ever since. If you missed it the first time around, mud sliding isn’t just for fun. It actually helps you win matches, making it one of the best mechanics Epic Games ever put in the game.

Fortnite Mud Sliding Mechanic Comes Back in Chapter 6 Season 4

Leaks from trusted sources like HYPEX and Loolo_WRLD say the mud mechanic is coming back with new Boons that make you even more sneaky. The new season is supposed to have a bug invasion theme, which works perfectly with mud sliding.

Back then, mud sliding was super popular because it wasn’t hard to use. You didn’t need to learn complex controls or strategies. Just slide through mud and you instantly become faster and harder to see. It also made players want to check out different parts of the map. Instead of staying away from muddy spots, you’d actually hunt them down for the benefits.

The mechanic worked great, no matter how you like to play. If you’re aggressive, you can use the speed boost to rush enemies. If you play it safe, you can use the sneaky part to avoid fights completely.

What Is Mud Sliding in Fortnite?

Mud sliding works pretty simply in Fortnite. When you run or slide through muddy areas, your character gets covered in mud for about 30 seconds. The mud coating gives you two main benefits. First, you slide way faster on any surface, not just in the mud. Second, thermal weapons have a much harder time spotting you.

The speed boost from mud sliding is no joke. You can move around the map much faster than normal sliding, which helps when you need to get to the safe zone or run away from a fight. Lots of players used this to outrun enemies or get to high ground quickly.

The stealth aspect is even more interesting. When you’re covered in mud, thermal scopes can’t spot you as easily. This was huge in matches where players had thermal weapons, since you could move around without showing up as a target.

Back in Chapter 4 Season 3, you could find mud in the jungle areas around Rumble Ruins, Creeky Compound, and Shady Stilts. The new season will likely have mud in different locations that fit the rumored bug invasion theme.

How to Get Rid of Mud in Fortnite

Sometimes you don’t want to stay muddy. Maybe you need your teammates to see you better, or you’re worried the effect will wear off at the wrong time. The quickest way to clean off mud is to jump in water. Rivers, lakes, or even tiny puddles will wash it off right away. If there’s no water nearby, the mud goes away on its own after 30 seconds. Let’s see how mud gameplay will work in the upcoming season.

When Chapter 6 Season 4 comes out, start looking for muddy areas immediately. Figure out where they show up so you can plan your routes around them. Practice your sliding moves so you can get the most out of that speed boost.

Also, watch out for thermal weapons. If mud sliding comes back with better anti-thermal protection, these weapons might be everywhere to keep things fair. This beloved mechanic is returning because players really missed it, and that’s always great news for everyone! Are you excited for it?