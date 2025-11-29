Home » Gaming » Fortnite Naruto Cosmetics Return: All Skins, Bundles and Prices

Fortnite Naruto Cosmetics Return: All Skins, Bundles and Prices

The wait is almost over. After almost 1,500 days away from the Item Shop, the Naruto collaboration is coming back to Fortnite in December 2025. This is huge news for fans who’ve been waiting since November 2021 to grab these skins. Let’s break down everything you need to know about Fortnite Naruto cosmetics.

Fortnite Naruto Cosmetics

When Are Naruto Cosmetics Coming Back to Fortnite?

Based on the latest leaks, you can expect the Naruto cosmetics to return sometime in December 2025. The exact date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but leakers are pretty confident about the December timeline. The Naruto set first showed up in Chapter 2 Season 8, and got even bigger in Chapter 3 Season 3. Now it’s making a comeback with all eight characters and their gear.

All Naruto Skin Bundles in Fortnite

You’ll be able to get eight different characters from the Naruto universe. Each one comes as an outfit skin that you can use in Battle Royale, Zero Build, and other game modes.

Naruto & Kakashi Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks

This is the original bundle that started it all back in 2021. You get both main characters plus their matching gear. If you only want one bundle, this is probably the best starter option.

CosmeticIconCost
Naruto Uzumaki SkinFortnite Naruto Cosmetics1,500 V-Bucks
Scroll Backbling
Kakashi Hatake SkinFortnite Naruto Cosmetics1,500 V-Bucks
Pakkun Backbling
Pizza Eating Jutsu Loading Screen

Sasuke & Sakura Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks

You get Team 7’s remaining members with this bundle, plus a pickaxe and loading screen. The Snake Sword pickaxe alone would cost 800 V-Bucks, so this bundle has good value.

CosmeticIconCost
Sasuke Uchiha SkinFortnite Naruto Cosmetics1,600 V-Bucks
Demon Wind Shuriken Backbling
Snake Sword Pickaxe
Sakura Haruno SkinFortnite Naruto Cosmetics1,500 V-Bucks
Hidden Leaf Cloak Backbling
Team 7 Loading Screen

Itachi & Orochimaru Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks

The villain bundle first came out during Chapter 3 Season 3. Itachi is one of the most popular characters in the anime, so this bundle sells really well.

CosmeticIconCost
Itachi Uchiha SkinFortnite Naruto Cosmetics1,500 V-Bucks
Black Ops Mask Backbling
Orochimaru SkinFortnite Naruto Cosmetics1,600 V-Bucks
Striking Shadow Snakes EmoteFortnite Naruto Cosmetics
Islandbound Ninja Loading Screen

Gaara & Hinata Bundle – 2,400 V-Bucks

This is the most expensive bundle at 2,400 V-Bucks. You get a glider included, which is why it costs more. Gaara’s Sand Cloud is unique to this bundle.

CosmeticIconCost
Gaara SkinFortnite Naruto Cosmetics1,800 V-Bucks
Sand Gourd BackblingFortnite Naruto CosmeticsIncluded with Gaara skin
Gaara’s Sand Cloud GliderFortnite Naruto CosmeticsIncluded with Gaara skin
Hinata Hyuga SkinFortnite Naruto Cosmetics1,500 V-Bucks
Hinata’s Backpack Backbling
Shinobi Lineup Loading ScreenFortnite Naruto Cosmetics

Shinobi Gear Bundle – 1,500 V-Bucks

This is a gear-only bundle with no skins. You get three pickaxes and two emotes here.

CosmeticIconCost
Hidan’s Scythe PickaxeFortnite Naruto Cosmetics800 V-Bucks
Summoning Jutsu EmoteFortnite Naruto Cosmetics300 V-Bucks
Ramen Break EmoteFortnite Naruto Cosmetics300 V-Bucks
Kunai PickaxeFortnite Naruto Cosmetics500 V-Bucks
Black Ops Sword Pickaxe500 V-Bucks

Nindo Gear Bundle – 1,300 V-Bucks

Another gear-only bundle with two pickaxes and an emote. The Sword of Kusanagi is a fan favorite weapon from the series.

CosmeticIconCost
Rasenshuriken Emote400 V-Bucks
Sword of Kusanagi PickaxeFortnite Naruto Cosmetics800 V-Bucks
Minato’s Kunai PickaxeFortnite Naruto Cosmetics500 V-Bucks

Fortnite Naruto Cosmetics Bundle Price

If you want everything in the Naruto set, buying all six bundles costs 11,700 V-Bucks. That’s less than half of what you’d pay buying items individually, which would be 16,600 V-Bucks.

Most players don’t need every single item, though. Think about which characters you actually like from the anime. If you’re mainly a Naruto fan, just grab the Naruto and Kakashi bundle and maybe one gear bundle.

The Naruto collaboration is one of the biggest anime crossovers Fortnite has ever done. It ran across multiple seasons and brought in millions of players who wanted to play as their favorite characters.

Epic Games doesn’t bring back collaboration skins very often. Some crossovers, like Marvel or Star Wars, return regularly, but anime collaborations are less predictable. The fact that Naruto is coming back after almost 1,500 days shows how popular it still is. Are you going to buy them?

