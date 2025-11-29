Fortnite Naruto Cosmetics Return: All Skins, Bundles and Prices

The wait is almost over. After almost 1,500 days away from the Item Shop, the Naruto collaboration is coming back to Fortnite in December 2025. This is huge news for fans who’ve been waiting since November 2021 to grab these skins. Let’s break down everything you need to know about Fortnite Naruto cosmetics.

When Are Naruto Cosmetics Coming Back to Fortnite?

Based on the latest leaks, you can expect the Naruto cosmetics to return sometime in December 2025. The exact date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but leakers are pretty confident about the December timeline. The Naruto set first showed up in Chapter 2 Season 8, and got even bigger in Chapter 3 Season 3. Now it’s making a comeback with all eight characters and their gear.

All Naruto Skin Bundles in Fortnite

You’ll be able to get eight different characters from the Naruto universe. Each one comes as an outfit skin that you can use in Battle Royale, Zero Build, and other game modes.

Naruto & Kakashi Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks

This is the original bundle that started it all back in 2021. You get both main characters plus their matching gear. If you only want one bundle, this is probably the best starter option.

Cosmetic Icon Cost Naruto Uzumaki Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Scroll Backbling — Kakashi Hatake Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Pakkun Backbling — Pizza Eating Jutsu Loading Screen —

Sasuke & Sakura Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks

You get Team 7’s remaining members with this bundle, plus a pickaxe and loading screen. The Snake Sword pickaxe alone would cost 800 V-Bucks, so this bundle has good value.

Cosmetic Icon Cost Sasuke Uchiha Skin 1,600 V-Bucks Demon Wind Shuriken Backbling — Snake Sword Pickaxe — Sakura Haruno Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Hidden Leaf Cloak Backbling — Team 7 Loading Screen —

Itachi & Orochimaru Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks

The villain bundle first came out during Chapter 3 Season 3. Itachi is one of the most popular characters in the anime, so this bundle sells really well.

Cosmetic Icon Cost Itachi Uchiha Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Black Ops Mask Backbling — Orochimaru Skin 1,600 V-Bucks Striking Shadow Snakes Emote — Islandbound Ninja Loading Screen —

Gaara & Hinata Bundle – 2,400 V-Bucks

This is the most expensive bundle at 2,400 V-Bucks. You get a glider included, which is why it costs more. Gaara’s Sand Cloud is unique to this bundle.

Cosmetic Icon Cost Gaara Skin 1,800 V-Bucks Sand Gourd Backbling Included with Gaara skin Gaara’s Sand Cloud Glider Included with Gaara skin Hinata Hyuga Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Hinata’s Backpack Backbling — Shinobi Lineup Loading Screen —

Shinobi Gear Bundle – 1,500 V-Bucks

This is a gear-only bundle with no skins. You get three pickaxes and two emotes here.

Cosmetic Icon Cost Hidan’s Scythe Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Summoning Jutsu Emote 300 V-Bucks Ramen Break Emote 300 V-Bucks Kunai Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks Black Ops Sword Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks

Nindo Gear Bundle – 1,300 V-Bucks

Another gear-only bundle with two pickaxes and an emote. The Sword of Kusanagi is a fan favorite weapon from the series.

Cosmetic Icon Cost Rasenshuriken Emote 400 V-Bucks Sword of Kusanagi Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Minato’s Kunai Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks

Fortnite Naruto Cosmetics Bundle Price

If you want everything in the Naruto set, buying all six bundles costs 11,700 V-Bucks. That’s less than half of what you’d pay buying items individually, which would be 16,600 V-Bucks.

Most players don’t need every single item, though. Think about which characters you actually like from the anime. If you’re mainly a Naruto fan, just grab the Naruto and Kakashi bundle and maybe one gear bundle.

The Naruto collaboration is one of the biggest anime crossovers Fortnite has ever done. It ran across multiple seasons and brought in millions of players who wanted to play as their favorite characters.

Epic Games doesn’t bring back collaboration skins very often. Some crossovers, like Marvel or Star Wars, return regularly, but anime collaborations are less predictable. The fact that Naruto is coming back after almost 1,500 days shows how popular it still is. Are you going to buy them?