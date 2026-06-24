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Fortnite just announced a crossover that's going to hit a lot of people right in the nostalgia. If you spent your after-school hours in the early 2000s glued to a browser game on your parents' PC, you are going to want to hear this one. Millennials, be ready, because Neopets is coming to your favorite Fortnite Battle Royale island.

Neopets Collaboration Is Coming to Fortnite

Epic Games has officially confirmed that Neopets is crossing over into Fortnite. The star of the collaboration is Aisha, one of the most recognizable creatures from the classic virtual pet universe. Neopets' official X account teased the announcement with a simple but iconic line: "Neopia, meet Fortnite. Fortnite, meet Aisha."

Neopia, meet Fortnite. Fortnite, meet Aisha.



July 2, 2026 ⭐ pic.twitter.com/FwvQR4bwKP — Neopets (@Neopets) June 23, 2026

It's a collab that bridges two very different eras of gaming culture, and it's happening sooner than you think.

When Does Aisha Neopets Arrive in Fortnite?

The Neopets x Fortnite crossover kicks off on July 2nd, 2026. No official time has been confirmed yet, but the Fortnite Item Shop typically resets at midnight Eastern Time, so use the table below as your guide for when to check in.

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) Wednesday, July 1 – 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) Thursday, July 2 – 12:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Thursday, July 2 – 6:00 AM India Time (IST) Thursday, July 2 – 9:30 AM Japan Time (JST) Thursday, July 2 – 1:00 PM Australian Eastern Time (AEST) Thursday, July 2 – 2:00 PM

Note: These times are based on the standard Fortnite Item Shop reset. An exact time has not been officially confirmed.

What Kind of Fortnite Cosmetic Is Aisha?

Based on what Epic has shared so far, Aisha is expected to arrive as a Fortnite Sidekick. If you're not caught up, Sidekicks are small pet companions that follow you around the map during matches. Fortnite introduced the cosmetic type back in November, and it's already packed with some great options.

The current Sidekick lineup includes everyday pets like dogs, cats, birds, and dragons, but it also has some big licensed names. You've got SpongeBob SquarePants, the Toy Story Alien, Peppermint Butler from Adventure Time, Snowball from Rick & Morty, and Itchy from The Simpsons. Aisha would fit right into that lineup, honestly.

A Quick Look at Neopets History

For anyone coming in fresh, Neopets launched back in 1999, created by Adam and Donna Powell. The website blew up fast. Kids and teens were logging on to take care of virtual pets, play browser mini-games, and earn Neopoints, which is the in-game currency. At its peak, it was one of the most visited websites on the internet.

The brand changed ownership several times over the decades. Since 2023, it's been run by World of Neopia, which has been working hard to bring Neopets back into the spotlight. That includes reviving classic Flash-era mini-games, launching a brand-new Neopets Battledome trading card game, and now landing a Fortnite collab.

Full details about the cosmetics lineup haven't been revealed yet. Epic hasn't confirmed whether Aisha will come solo or as part of a larger Neopets-themed bundle. There's a good chance you'll see extra goodies drop alongside Aisha.

Your best move right now is to set aside some V-Bucks and keep an eye on Fortnite's official social channels in the days leading up to July 2. More details are bound to drop before launch. Were you one of the Neopets players back then?

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