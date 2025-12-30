Fortnite New Year 2026 Event: Schedule and Countdown

The New Year is almost here, and Fortnite is getting ready to celebrate with you. Like every year since 2018, Epic Games will definitely host a special in-game party to ring in 2026. This isn’t a huge storyline event, but it’s still a fun tradition that many players look forward to. And you don’t need to stay up until midnight to experience it. The event usually happens multiple times throughout the day, so you can celebrate whenever you want. Here is the schedule and countdown for the upcoming Fortnite New Year 2026 event.

When Does the Fortnite New Year 2026 Event Start?

The celebration kicks off on December 31st, 2025. Epic Games hasn’t announced the exact start time yet, but based on previous years, the first event will likely begin at 3 AM PT. This timing makes sense because it matches up with New Zealand entering 2026 first. Here is the schedule for different time zones:

Time Zone Local Time PT (Pacific Time) December 31st, 2025 – 3:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) December 31st, 2025 – 6:00 AM CET (Central European Time) December 31st, 2025 – 12:00 PM IST (India Standard Time) December 31st, 2025 – 4:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) December 31st, 2025 – 8:00 PM AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) December 31st, 2025 – 10:00 PM

After the first celebration, the event always repeats at the end of every hour. This means you have plenty of chances to watch the ball drop without missing out on sleep or other plans. Here is the countdown to the first ball drop in the game this year:

How to Watch New Year Event 2026 in Fortnite

Watching the event is super easy. You just need to be in a match when it happens. Here’s what you should do:

Launch Fortnite and pick any game mode you like. The event works in Battle Royale, Zero Build, OG mode, and Reload. Start a match about 10-15 minutes before the top of each hour. For example, if you want to catch the 8 PM event, queue up around 7:50 PM. Get into the battle bus and jump onto the island.

You can go solo or bring your friends along to celebrate together. It’s more fun with a squad, but the choice is yours.

What Happens During the Event?

When the event starts, you’ll see a huge disco ball appear in the sky above the Fortnite map. A 10-second countdown begins, and all players on the island automatically start dancing. You can’t fight or move during this time, so combat stops completely.

Once the countdown hits zero, fireworks explode across the sky with music playing in the background. The whole thing lasts less than a minute, but it’s a nice moment to enjoy with other players. After it ends, you go right back to your regular match.

This format has been the same since the tradition started back in Chapter 1. It’s simple but effective, and Epic Games keeps bringing it back because players enjoy it.

The Fortnite New Year event might seem small compared to big storyline events like Zero Hour, but it’s become an important tradition for the community. It’s a nice break from the usual competitive gameplay. For a minute, everyone on the island stops fighting and dances together. So set a reminder for December 31st, and get ready to dance your way into 2026.

While you’re waiting for the day to come, you can always complete all the Winterfest 2025 quests, or even get the newest sidekick in the game. See you on the battle royale island!