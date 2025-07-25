Fortnite x Nike Street Vision Bundle: Leaked Items and Prices

Are you ready for another awesome collaboration? Fortnite is bringing us the Nike Street Vision bundle, and it’s filled with awesome stuff you will want to add to your locker. This new bundle drops on July 26th, and we have all the details about the collaboration. Here is the Fortnite x Nike Street Vision bundle, including the leaked items and how much they will cost you.

What’s Inside Fortnite x Nike Street Vision Bundle?

Based on leaks by Fortnite reliable leakers like ShiinaBR and Loolo_WRLD, the Nike Street Vision bundle comes with nine different items that will make your character look fresh on the battlefield. You get two complete outfits plus matching accessories that will definitely work perfectly together. Here’s what you can expect:

Fortnite x Nike Street Vision Cosmetic Price Rove Outfit 1,500 V-Bucks Eva Outfit 1,500 V-Bucks Watcher Pack Backbling 300 V-Bucks Rover Kit Backbling 300 V-Bucks Watcher Axe Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks Rover Axe Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks Nike Tech Ultra Camo Wrap 500 V-Bucks Nike Tech Thermal Camo Wrap 500 V-Bucks Drone Papped! Emote 300 V-Bucks

The complete bundle costs 2,800 V-Bucks, which is a very good value if you want everything. If you buy the cosmetics individually, you will need to spend 5,200 V-Bucks in total, which is pretty expensive!

Note: We will update this article with the official cosmetic icons once the bundle drops in the Item Shop.

Fortnite x Nike Street Vision Bundle Release Date

The Nike Street Vision bundle goes live on Saturday, July 26th, 2025. You will find it in the Fortnite Item Shop, and like most collaborations, it probably won’t stick around forever. Here is the countdown for the bundle release:

If you’re a fan of Nike, love street-style cosmetics, or have been collecting Fortnite Kicks all this time, then this bundle gives you serious value for your money. You can save 1,400 V-Bucks by buying the complete bundle instead of individual items. If you only want one outfit, grab either Rove or Eva with their matching back bling and pickaxe. That gives you a complete look for 2,300 V-Bucks instead of the full bundle price.

Nike collaborations don’t happen every day in Fortnite. So if you want this, then make sure you have enough V-Bucks before Saturday hits. With two solid outfits and plenty of matching accessories, you’ll have everything you need to rock that street style in your next Victory Royale.