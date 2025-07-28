Ninja Gets New Fortnite Skin and His Own Blitz Royale Event

Remember when Ninja and Fortnite were everywhere back in 2018? Well, the famous streamer is making a big comeback to the game that made him super popular. If you’ve been missing those epic Ninja moments, you’re in for a treat. Ninja gets a new Fortnite skin and his own Blitz Royale event this time. Let’s check out the details!

New Black and Gold Ninja Skin Coming to Fortnite

You can get your hands on Ninja’s new black and gold skin starting July 29th, 2025, when Fortnite updates. This isn’t a completely new skin because it’s a variant of the classic blue and yellow Ninja skin that matches his original logo colors.

Ninja announced this on Twitter, saying, “Everyone can grab it tomorrow,” but we’re still not sure if it’ll be free or cost V-Bucks in the shop. However, if you already own the original Ninja skin, you’ll get this new variant automatically when the update drops. No extra cost, no hassle.

My BRAND NEW skin variation is here. So hype to have the brand new Black & Gold skin available to everyone tomorrow. Also @Fortnite called me back, I'm officially the BLITZ LORD. Watch the video for a sneak peek of some of the Mythics coming into the game. #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xJkhF7g4P7 — Ninja (@Ninja) July 28, 2025

Ninja’s Custom Mythic Weapons in Blitz Royale

The real excitement comes with Ninja’s Blitz Royale event launching Saturday, August 2nd, 2025. Ninja gets his own custom mythic weapons that sound pretty wild. Here’s what you can expect to find:

Weapon What It Does

Blitz Boss Ninja’s Trash Launcher Shoots Junk Rifts

Blitz Boss Ninja’s Get Good Shotgun The last shot in the clip does massive damage

Blitz Boss Ninja’s Blue Goo Gun Slows down enemies when the explosion hits them

Blitz Boss Ninja’s More Movement Bomb Makes you move faster

Blitz Boss Ninja’s Viper Assault Rifle Poisons enemies for a few seconds after hitting them

These weapons fit Ninja’s playstyle perfectly. If you’ve watched his streams, you know he’s always yelling, “I’m not seeing enough movement!” and now there’s literally a weapon for that.

If you want to join the action, just jump into Fortnite Blitz Royale on August 2nd. Ninja gets full control of Blitz Royale this Saturday. Even better, his chat will help decide what weapons and items show up in the game. This means you could be watching his stream and actually vote on what loot appears in matches.

Why This Matters for Fortnite

Ninja helped make Fortnite esports what it is today. He won early tournaments and got millions of people interested in competitive Fortnite. Now he’s doing the same thing for Blitz Royale. While most big tournaments still use regular Battle Royale, Blitz Royale is growing fast, especially with mobile players. Blitz Royale started as a limited-time thing but got so popular that it’s basically permanent now, sitting right next to regular Battle Royale and OG modes.

Also Read:

Also, before Ninja’s event starts on August 2, there’s going to be a one-hour warm-up with Dragon Ball mythics, including Unlimited Kamehamehas. That sounds pretty crazy, right? So get ready to drop in and try out Ninja’s custom weapons. This event should bring back some serious nostalgia for longtime Fortnite fans.