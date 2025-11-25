Fortnite Ninjago Collab: Cole Cosmetics, LEGO Style, and BR Skins Confirmed

Fortnite is preparing for a big Ninjago crossover, and new leaks show that Cole will be added as a playable skin. Players will be able to use him in LEGO mode and possibly in Battle Royale, too. The data miners leaking this info are usually reliable, and they say this update is larger than everyone first thought. Here’s a simple breakdown of what to expect from the Fortnite Ninjago collab content.

What’s Coming in the Ninjago Fortnite Collab

The Ninjago collaboration was first leaked as part of a LEGO Mini Pass featuring the Dragon’s Rising theme. People were talking about Lord Ras being the main villain in this crossover. But new information shows there’s way more coming than just LEGO mode content.

You’re getting actual Battle Royale cosmetics, which means you can use these Ninjago items in regular Fortnite matches. This is huge because it means the crossover isn’t limited to just the LEGO building mode.

Cole Cosmetics Breakdown

Cole is the first confirmed character from Ninjago, and he’s coming with a full set of items. Here’s what you can expect when Cole arrives in the item shop:

NINJAGO x FORTNITE WILL HAVE COSMETICS 💡



One of the leaked cosmetics sets will be for Cole, who has;

– LEGO Style

– A pickaxe (with some weird shatter effects, COULD be his scythe)

– An emote with prop#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/eleSkggD53 — Blortzen (@blortzen) November 24, 2025

LEGO Style Skin

Cole will definitely have a LEGO-style version of himself. This means you can play as blocky Cole in LEGO Fortnite mode. The LEGO style fits perfectly with the building mechanics in that game mode.

Pickaxe Tool

Cole comes with his own special pickaxe. The leaks mention it has “weird shatter effects” on it. Some people think this could be Cole’s scythe from the show. The scythe is one of Cole’s signature weapons, so it would make sense for Epic Games to include it.

Emote with Prop

You’re also getting an emote that includes a prop item. Emotes with props are usually more detailed than regular ones. The prop might be related to Cole’s earth powers or something else from his character story.

Will There Be Battle Royale Skins?

This is the big question everyone’s asking. The leaks confirm there will be Battle Royale cosmetics, which means Battle Royale skins should be included. However, right now, only the LEGO style is 100% confirmed for Cole. There’s a chance Epic might make these skins LEGO-only at first.

You might have to wait for official announcements to know for sure. But based on how Fortnite usually handles collabs, you’ll probably get both styles.

When Will Fortnite Ninjago Collab Release?

Right now, there’s no official release date. These are leaks, so Epic Games hasn’t confirmed anything yet. But considering how detailed the leaked information is, the Ninjago content should arrive pretty soon. It might even come in the upcoming Chapter 7 Season 1.

Keep an eye on Fortnite’s official social media accounts for announcements. Epic usually reveals collaboration details a few days before items hit the shop.

Cole is just the first confirmed character. Ninjago has a whole team of ninjas, including Kai, Jay, Zane, Lloyd, and Nya. Any of these could show up in future updates. Are you also excited for this collaboration?