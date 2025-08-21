Home » Gaming » How to Get NITE Unit Marksman Skin in Fortnite

How to Get NITE Unit Marksman Skin in Fortnite

by Shida Aruya
Epic Games loves giving players chances to earn cool cosmetics through gameplay, and this time, the NITE Unit Marksman skin is finally available for free in Fortnite! This exclusive outfit can be yours without spending any V-Bucks if you’re willing to compete in the new Solo Blitz Mobile Cup tournament. If you’re a mobile player looking for some free rewards, this tournament is your chance to grab this awesome skin along with other cool items. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get NITE Unit Marksman skin in Fortnite.

NITE Unit Marksman Skin Fortnite

When Is the Release Date for Solo Blitz Mobile Cup?

The Solo Blitz Mobile Cup starts on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025, and will happen every Thursday after that. The tournament is using the popular Blitz Royale mode, which was initially scheduled to conclude in July 2025 but has now changed to be a permanent mode, based on players’ demand.

You can join the tournament through the Compete tab in Fortnite on your mobile device. Here is the countdown until the tournament starts:

How to Get the NITE Unit Marksman Skin in Fortnite

Getting the NITE Unit Marksman skin in Fortnite requires some skill, but it’s totally doable. Here’s what you need to do:

  1. Open Fortnite on your mobile device on August 23rd or any Thursday after.
  2. Go to the Compete tab from the main menu.
  3. Find the Solo Blitz Mobile Cup tournament.
  4. Play matches and earn points by getting eliminations and surviving.
  5. Finish in the top rankings for your region to win the skin.
How to Get Nite Unit Marksman Skin Fortnite

The tournament has different rewards based on how many points you earn. Here’s what you can get for free:

Points EarnedReward
5 Points
First Response Tac Pack Back Bling
20 Points
Gavel Banger Emote
Top Rank of your region (350 to 3,450)Nite Unit Marksman Skin Fortnite
NITE Unit Tac Axe Pickaxe
Top Rank of your region (350 to 1,600)Nite Unit Marksman Skin Fortnite
NITE Unit Marksman Skin

The tournament uses a Zero Build format with 32 players in each match. Games are super fast, lasting less than five minutes each. You’ll start with similar weapons, boons, and medallions to keep things fair. The scoring system rewards both eliminations and staying alive, so you don’t have to be the most aggressive player to do well.

Since this happens every Thursday, you can keep trying until you get the ranking you need for the skin. Are you going to join the tournament so that you can earn the cool skin?

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

