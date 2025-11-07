Fortnite OG Butterfly Live Event Countdown & Start Time

Epic Games brings back one of Fortnite’s most memorable moments with the OG Butterfly Live Event. This revival of the iconic Chapter 1 event features a dramatic twist with Kevin the Cube replacing the original purple version. Players will witness dimension-warping effects and reality-bending sequences as the butterfly returns to transform Leaky Lake. Check out our Fortnite OG Butterfly Live Event countdown timer below.

Fortnite OG Butterfly Live Event Start Time

The Fortnite OG Butterfly Live Event will begin on Friday, November 8, 2025 at 2:00 PM EST. Players can start queuing for the special event lobbies 30 minutes before it starts at 1:30 PM EST. The event is available in both OG Battle Royale and Zero Build playlists at no additional cost. Here’s when the event will start across major regions:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Friday, November 8 at 2:00 PM United States (PST) Friday, November 8 at 11:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Friday, November 8 at 7:00 PM Europe (CET) Friday, November 8 at 8:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 9 at 12:30 AM Japan (JST) Saturday, November 9 at 4:00 AM Australia (AET) Saturday, November 9 at 5:00 AM

Make sure to log in at least 30 minutes early to secure your spot in the event lobby, as these special modes can fill up quickly.

Countdown to the Fortnite OG Butterfly Live Event

Track the exact time remaining until the Butterfly event begins with our countdown timer below (showing EST time).

What is the Butterfly Event?

The Butterfly Event originally occurred during Fortnite Chapter 1 and became one of the game’s most beloved live events. This OG version revisits that iconic moment but introduces major changes through the corrupted Kevin the Cube. Instead of the familiar purple cube, players will encounter a darker, corrupted version spreading red energy across Leaky Lake.

The event centers around Leaky Lake, where the iconic cabin and surrounding islands are currently levitating high above the water. Beneath them sits the mysterious Kevin the Cube in its corrupted form, with dark energy spreading across the island.

How to Participate in Fortnite Butterfly Event?

No special pass or purchase is required to attend the Butterfly event. Any player with access to Fortnite can participate by loading into the OG Battle Royale or Zero Build playlists before 2:00 PM EST on November 8th. The event supports standard party play, allowing you to experience it alongside friends in the same lobby.