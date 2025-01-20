Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2: Release Date, Map Changes and More

Fortnite fans, mark your calendars (again)! Epic Games has officially announced that Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 will launch on January 31st, 2025. After experiencing the amazing OG Season 1, which turned into a permanent mode in December 2024, players are surely ready for more nostalgia with these updates. It feels great to jump back into classic Fortnite with new surprises waiting around every corner. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Fortnite OG Season 2, including the map changes and more.

What’s New in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2?

The return of fan-favorite locations might be the highlight of Season 2. Based on the promo text for this season, Tilted Towers, one of Fortnite’s most iconic spots, is back, marking 7 years since its debut in January 2018. Players can also explore Shifty Shafts and Junk Junction, bringing back memories for longtime players and a chance for newcomers to experience these legendary areas.

Clear your plans for January 31. We’re going full tilt. pic.twitter.com/m4EtMEeJ3p — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 20, 2025

Fortnite Battle Pass Details

While leakers revealed that the original OG Battle Passes won’t be returning, Epic Games is introducing something special for Season 2. Based on the teaser posted by Fortnite’s official account on X, the new Battle Pass will feature reimagined versions of classic skins, including:

Black Knight

Sparkle Specialist

Cuddle Team Leader

What to Expect From Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Gameplay

Season 2 of Fortnite OG will continue what made the original a hit. It offers both building and zero-build modes, so players can choose how they want to play. If you’re still working on your current Battle Pass, you have until January 31st to complete it. Remember, while some items might appear in the Item Shop later, earning them through the Battle Pass is usually more cost-effective.

The launch of Season 2 comes at an exciting time for Fortnite, right as the Godzilla content wraps up. We are glad that Epic Games continues to mix old-but-gold content with fresh ones. OG mode celebrates Fortnite’s history while staying fun for everyone.

The update will go live on January 31st, 2025, though specific timing details are yet to be announced. As with previous seasons, it’s recommended to keep an eye on Fortnite’s official channels for exact launch times and any last-minute announcements. We will keep you updated too. Are you excited about dropping into Tilted Towers again?