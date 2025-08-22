Marvel’s Nexus War May Return to Fortnite OG in 2027

As per leaks, Marvel’s Nexus War might return to Fortnite OG in January 2027.

Expected features include themed areas, mythic weapons, and remixed skins.

This would be the first licensed collaboration in Fortnite OG format.

Get ready to possibly suit up again! Marvel’s Nexus War might be making a comeback in January 2027 as part of Fortnite OG. This exciting rumor comes from trusted leaker ShiinaBR, who revealed that Epic Games is considering bringing back some of its biggest collaboration seasons.

What Is Marvel’s Nexus War in Fortnite?

Marvel’s Nexus War was Fortnite’s first major crossover season back in 2020. It brought Marvel superheroes into the battle royale island with themed POIs, special weapons, and amazing Marvel skins. Players got to wield Thor’s hammer, use Iron Man’s repulsors, and fight alongside their favorite Marvel characters.

The season was a huge hit because it mixed Fortnite’s fun gameplay with Marvel’s epic superhero action. You could literally become a superhero while battling for that Victory Royale.

What the Leaks Suggest for 2027

According to an older tweet posted by ShiinaBR, the potential Nexus War return could include everything that made the original season special, such as:

Full themed locations might return to the map, giving you those nostalgic Marvel vibes.

might return to the map, giving you those nostalgic Marvel vibes. Mythic weapons like superhero gadgets and powers could be back in action.

like superhero gadgets and powers could be back in action. You’ll likely see remixed battle pass cosmetics, which means updated versions of those classic superhero skins.

This would be the first licensed collaboration to appear in Fortnite OG, making it extra special for long-time players if it happens.

While nothing is officially confirmed, the possibility of Marvel’s Nexus War returning to Fortnite OG in January 2027 has fans excited beyond belief. If you never got to try Thor’s Mjolnir Strike or blast enemies with Iron Man’s Repulsor Gauntlets, this could be your shot. For veteran players, it’s a chance to relive the glory days when Marvel took over Fortnite.

Keep an eye out for official announcements from Epic Games as we get closer to 2027! Based on the community’s reaction, this could be one of the most anticipated returns in Fortnite history.