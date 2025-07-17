Fortnite OG Rocket Launch: Everything About the Blast Off Event

Get ready, Fortnite fans and players! The Rocket Launch event is coming back to Fortnite OG this chapter! This is one of the most epic moments in Fortnite history, and you definitely don’t want to miss it. If you played Fortnite during the original Chapter 1 Season 4 (which was 7 years ago), you know how awesome this event was. For those who missed it the first time, you’re in for a treat. Let’s break down everything you need to know about the Fortnite OG Rocket Launch event.

What is the Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Event?

The Rocket Launch, also called Blast Off, is a live event that happens inside the game. You’ll watch a massive rocket shoot up into the sky from the Villain Lair near Loot Lake. But then the rocket doesn’t just fly away. It creates rifts and cracks in the sky that change the whole game.

During the original event, players saw the rocket launch and then watched as it tore holes in reality itself. These rifts made objects disappear from the map. The whole thing lasts about 2 to 3 minutes, but those 3 minutes will blow your mind. The event stars The Visitor, a mysterious character who built the rocket after the meteor hit the island. This rocket launch is what kicked off many of the crazy storylines we’ve seen in Fortnite over the years.

Rocket Launch Event Release Date

The return of Fortnite OG Rocket Launch event is happening on Saturday, July 26th, 2025, and it starts at exactly 2:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). The whole event only lasts about 3 minutes, so it will end around 2:03 PM ET. Here’s the event time in different time zones:

Time Zone Date Time West Coast US (PDT) July 26, 2025 11:00 AM East Coast US (EDT) July 26, 2025 2:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) July 26, 2025 7:00 PM Central Europe (CET) July 26, 2025 8:00 PM India (IST) July 27, 2025 12:30 AM Japan (JST) July 27, 2025 3:00 AM

Here is the countdown until the event is live, so you can mark it on your calendar:

How to Watch Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Event

Watching the event is pretty simple, but here are some tips to make sure you don’t miss anything:

Get in the game early. Jump into Fortnite OG at least 30 minutes before the event starts. The servers get really busy, and you don’t want to be stuck in a queue when the rocket takes off.

Jump into Fortnite OG at least 30 minutes before the event starts. The servers get really busy, and you don’t want to be stuck in a queue when the rocket takes off. Head to Loot Lake. The rocket launches from the Villain Lair, which is located at Loot Lake. You can watch from anywhere on the map, but being close gives you the best view.

The rocket launches from the Villain Lair, which is located at Loot Lake. You can watch from anywhere on the map, but being close gives you the best view. Don’t worry about other players. Many players hope Epic will disable elimination during the event so everyone can watch peacefully. Even if they don’t, most players usually have an unspoken truce during big events like this.

Many players hope Epic will disable elimination during the event so everyone can watch peacefully. Even if they don’t, most players usually have an unspoken truce during big events like this. Have your phone ready. You’ll want to record this moment. The original Rocket Launch was so popular that clips of it are still shared today.

The OG Rocket Launch event it’s a huge part of Fortnite’s story. This event introduced the concept of rifts (which you can use to teleport here in there on the map) and alternate realities to the game. It’s the moment that transformed Fortnite from a simple battle royale into a game with deep lore and mystery.

Epic Games has hinted that this version might have some differences from the original. The company often updates old events with new effects and surprises. So even if you saw it before, there might be something new to discover. Mark your calendar for July 26, make sure you’re in the game early, and get ready to Blast Off!