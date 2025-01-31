Fortnite OG Season 2 Brings Back Fan-Favorite Weapons and Skins

The latest update to Fortnite has arrived, taking players on a nostalgic journey back to Chapter 1 Season 2. Running until March 25th, 2025, this season brings back iconic locations and introduces a collection of classic weapons that shaped Fortnite’s early days.

Vintage Loot Pool: Fan-Favorite Weapons Return to Fortnite OG Season 2

The season introduces an impressive array of classic items that will be released throughout the season. Here’s what’s available and coming soon:

Available Now in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2

Fortnite Item Details

Small Shield Potion Gives you a quick 25 shield points up to a maximum of 50

Multi-Surface Damage Trap Can be placed on floors, walls, or ceilings to surprise unsuspecting opponents

Coming Soon to Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2

Here are the weapons that will be coming to the new season on a regular basis:

Fortnite Item Details

Boogie Bomb Force enemies into an impromptu dance party.

Suppressed Pistol Perfect for stealthy eliminations

Cozy Campfire Heals 2 HP per second for 25 seconds

Chug Jug Provides full health and shield (can be used while moving)

Minigun Unlimited ammo but watch out for the cooldown

Crossbow Silent but deadly weapon

Impulse Grenade Great for mobility or forcing opponents off high ground

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins

The new OG Pass features 45 tiers of content with three standout outfits that pay homage to Fortnite’s early days. Available for 1,000 V-Bucks or through Fortnite Crew membership, this pass brings some exciting skins to the table, such as:

Sparkle Diva – Available immediately upon purchasing the pass, this updated version of Sparkle Specialist comes with the Sparkle Satchel Back Bling.

– Available immediately upon purchasing the pass, this updated version of Sparkle Specialist comes with the Sparkle Satchel Back Bling. Cuddle Team Specialist – A new take on Cuddle Team Leader, blending stealth and style. The outfit includes the Cuddle Team Sierra Glider.

– A new take on Cuddle Team Leader, blending stealth and style. The outfit includes the Cuddle Team Sierra Glider. Knight Conqueror – A modern version of Black Knight, feared in Fatal Fields. Comes with the Conqueror’s Axe Pickaxe too.

So, after you know all the POIs to land to in this season, making use of the new weapon options like the Impulse Grenade can be a game-changer for both offensive and defensive plays in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2. The Cozy Campfire is also particularly valuable in squad games, providing a gathering point for team healing after fights. Now is a great time to explore these classic locations with updated gameplay. Whether you’re revisiting old favorites or checking them out for the first time, Fortnite has plenty to offer in this new season.