Fortnite OG Season 2 Brings Back Fan-Favorite Weapons and Skins

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

The latest update to Fortnite has arrived, taking players on a nostalgic journey back to Chapter 1 Season 2. Running until March 25th, 2025, this season brings back iconic locations and introduces a collection of classic weapons that shaped Fortnite’s early days.

Fortnite OG Season 2 Battle Pass

Vintage Loot Pool: Fan-Favorite Weapons Return to Fortnite OG Season 2

The season introduces an impressive array of classic items that will be released throughout the season. Here’s what’s available and coming soon:

Available Now in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2

Fortnite ItemDetails
Small Shield Potion
Small Shield Potion		Gives you a quick 25 shield points up to a maximum of 50
Multi Surface Damage Trap
Multi-Surface Damage Trap		Can be placed on floors, walls, or ceilings to surprise unsuspecting opponents

Coming Soon to Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2

Here are the weapons that will be coming to the new season on a regular basis:

Fortnite ItemDetails
Boogie Bomb Fortnite
Boogie Bomb		 Force enemies into an impromptu dance party.
Suppressed Pistol
Suppressed Pistol		Perfect for stealthy eliminations
Cozy Campfire
Cozy Campfire		Heals 2 HP per second for 25 seconds
Chug Jug
Chug Jug		Provides full health and shield (can be used while moving)
Minigun
Minigun		Unlimited ammo but watch out for the cooldown
Crossbow
Crossbow		Silent but deadly weapon
Impluse grenade
Impulse Grenade		Great for mobility or forcing opponents off high ground

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins

The new OG Pass features 45 tiers of content with three standout outfits that pay homage to Fortnite’s early days. Available for 1,000 V-Bucks or through Fortnite Crew membership, this pass brings some exciting skins to the table, such as:

  • Sparkle Diva – Available immediately upon purchasing the pass, this updated version of Sparkle Specialist comes with the Sparkle Satchel Back Bling.
  • Cuddle Team Specialist – A new take on Cuddle Team Leader, blending stealth and style. The outfit includes the Cuddle Team Sierra Glider.
  • Knight Conqueror – A modern version of Black Knight, feared in Fatal Fields. Comes with the Conqueror’s Axe Pickaxe too.

So, after you know all the POIs to land to in this season, making use of the new weapon options like the Impulse Grenade can be a game-changer for both offensive and defensive plays in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2. The Cozy Campfire is also particularly valuable in squad games, providing a gathering point for team healing after fights. Now is a great time to explore these classic locations with updated gameplay. Whether you’re revisiting old favorites or checking them out for the first time, Fortnite has plenty to offer in this new season.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

