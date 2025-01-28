Fortnite OG Season 2 Map Reveals 17 POIs and Hot Drops

Fortnite OG Season 2 map reveals an exciting comeback, bringing a mix of the old and the new. You’ll get to experience familiar spots with a twist, along with some fresh locations to explore. This guide will help you get ready for what’s coming to Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 and make the most out of your time in the game.

New Additions to Fortnite OG Season 2 Map

The biggest highlight of Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 is the arrival of Tilted Towers, Fortnite’s most iconic location. This location is famous for its intense early-game battles and multi-story buildings and has been teased by the earlier teaser tweet posted by Fortnite. It’s joined by four other new locations:

Snobby Shores : Luxury mansions and coastal views.

: Luxury mansions and coastal views. Shifty Shafts : Offering underground combat opportunities.

: Offering underground combat opportunities. Haunted Hills : Provides a spooky atmosphere and tactical hiding spots.

: Provides a spooky atmosphere and tactical hiding spots. Junk Junction: Perfect for gathering materials and quieter starts.

Returning Locations in Fortnite OG Season 2

Your favorite spots from Season 1 are still here. We list them below:

Region POIs Northern Region • Pleasant Park: Suburban layout.

• Anarchy Acres: Great for farming materials.

• Wailing Woods: Dense cover.

• Tomato Town: Popular for early-game rotations Eastern Region • Lonely Lodge: Peaceful looting.

• Retail Row: Mix of residential and commercial buildings for combat. Central Region • Dusty Depot: Key rotation point.

• Salty Springs: Classic house-to-house combat. Southern Region • Fatal Fields: Perfect for tactical play.

• Moisty Mire: Unique terrain advantages.

• Flush Factory: Industrial-style combat.

• Greasy Grove: Mid-tier loot and building battles.

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Map Hot Drop Strategy

Look for the golden location names on your map, these are your Hot Drops. They’ll have special Loot Drones flying around that you can shoot down for premium gear. Just remember: everyone else can see these golden locations too.

Ready ye gliders. Hot drops encouraged. pic.twitter.com/MkmTCiLujg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 28, 2025

Here are some good strategies that you can keep in mind. For a quick start, head straight to Tilted Towers or any golden-named location, however, it’s going to be a little chaotic, so be aware of your surroundings. If you survive in these locations, you’ll be well-equipped for the rest of the game.

For a more tactical approach, stick to classic spots like Pleasant Park and Retail Row to gather resources without too much pressure. With Tilted Towers back, expect intense mid-game rotations, so plan your moves carefully to stay ahead of the competition.

Fortnite OG Season 2 update drops on January 31st, 2025, with servers going down around 10 AM ET. Expect about 5 to 7 hours of downtime, perfect for studying the map and planning your first drop. See you on the battle bus!