Fortnite OG Season 3: Battle Pass, Lucky Landing, and Returning Weapons

Fortnite is revisiting the old times where it all began with the launch of OG Season 3 on March 25th, 2025. This throwback trip to Chapter 1 Season 3 brings back beloved locations and weapons, plus introduces updated versions of classic skins. If you have been playing Fortnite since day one and want to relive those old but gold days, there is a lot to look forward to in this OG Season 3.

The Return of Lucky Landing and the Mysterious Meteor

Season 3 brings back Lucky Landing, which is one of Fortnite’s most memorable locations. This small town has detailed architecture and narrow streets, making it great if you like the thrill of close-range fights. Plus, don’t forget to appreciate the beautiful cherry blossom trees as you search for loot in the area.

But, the coolest addition to the sky above the island is the return of the meteor. This is the same meteor that started Fortnite Battle Royale’s original storyline. Players who remember 2018 know what’s coming: as the season goes on, the meteor will get closer until it finally crashes. Back then, it hit Dusty Depot, turning it into Dusty Divot and reshaping the map.

Also Read:

Fortnite OG Season 3 Battle Pass

The OG Pass brings back Chapter 1 Season 3 vibes with 45 tiers of rewards for 1,000 V-Bucks or as part of Fortnite Crew. Instead of a standard Battle Pass, this one focuses on reimagining classic skins from the original season, such as:

Fortnite OG Season 3 Skin Details Power Punk Unlocked instantly, this version of Power Chord adds a rebellious edge and comes with a toggleable helmet inspired by Mission Specialist and Dark Voyager. Sir Raven A medieval take on the popular Raven skin, reimagined as a dark, armored knight. Mecha R3X A high-tech upgrade to the classic Rex skin, turning the dino warrior into a mechanized beast.

The pass also includes themed accessories like The Rebel Pickaxe, Horizon Rider Glider, and Fowl Mantle Back Bling. As you level up, you’ll unlock extra styles for each outfit and more customization options.

Fortnite OG Season 3 Returning Weapons

Since the theme is throwback, this season will also bring back numerous weapons from the original Chapter 1 era, with some available immediately and others coming throughout the season:

Availability Weapon Description Available Now

Guided Missile Fire and control rockets remotely.

Hand Cannon A heavy sidearm that gives precise shots.

Hunting Rifle A long-range weapon with high accuracy. Coming Soon

Remote Explosive Stick and detonate at the perfect moment.

Heavy Shotgun A shotgun built for mid-range combat.

Port-A-Fort Instantly throw down a metal fortress.

Light Machine Gun A fast-firing weapon with a large magazine.

Clingers Sticky explosives that can latch onto surfaces.

You’ll also notice Supply Llamas and vending machines scattered around the island. Even in Zero Build mode, you’ll be able to gather materials to use at vending machines, and you can now place Traps on the landscape.

50v50 Limited-Time Mode Returns

Another exciting addition is the return of OG 50v50, Fortnite’s very first Limited-Time Mode that originally debuted in 2017. This massive team battle pits two teams of 50 players against each other in epic large-scale fights. This limited-time mode will only be available until April 14th, 2025, at 9 AM ET.

Season 3 was actually a key moment in Fortnite’s history, bringing the first major map change with the meteor event and setting the stage for evolving storylines. Many longtime players see this era as Fortnite at its best. While the OG Pass has fewer cosmetics than a standard Battle Pass, its exclusive remixed skins and nostalgic appeal make it a great pick for collectors and fans of the early days. If you haven’t watched the trailer already, you can watch it down below and see all the action coming into the season:

It doesn’t matter if you are into Fortnite OG for the first time or revisiting the classic era, Season 3 will definitely be fun and bring back the excitement and charm that made Fortnite a hit. The season is live now, so gear up and drop in! Are you ready to land on Lucky Landing?