Fortnite OG Season 5 Loot Pool: Weapons, Items, and Best Guns to Use

Fortnite OG Season 5 is here, bringing back the iconic Chapter 1 vibes that many fans have been missing. If you’re tired of the modern Fortnite Battle Royale experience and craving a throwback to the classic days, now’s your chance. Let’s dive into the full Fortnite OG Season 5 loot pool and see what weapons and items are making a return.
Fortnite OG Season 5 New Weapons
Here’s the complete rundown of what’s new in Fortnite OG Season 5:
- Compact SMG
- Heavy Sniper Rifle
- Double Barrel Shotgun
- Rift-To-Go
- Shockwave Grenade
- Suppressed Assault Rifle
- Grappler
- Port-A-Fortress
Currently, you can access the Compact SMG, Heavy Sniper Rifle, Double Barrel Shotgun, Rift-To-Go, and Shockwave Grenade. The remaining items will roll out as the season progresses.
Fortnite OG Season 5 Loot Pool
All your favorite gear from Season 4 is making a comeback. The weapon variety remains extensive, with multiple options for every playstyle. All the medical supplies are returning as well, and they’re all back in action. The same applies to utility items, launch pads, and those reliable Port-A-Forts.
Here’s the full arsenal you can discover in Fortnite OG Season 5:
- Assault Rifle
- Burst Assault Rifle
- Scoped Assault Rifle
- Thermal Scoped Rifle
- Light Machine Gun
- Drum Gun
- Minigun
- Revolver
- Pistol
- Suppressed Pistol
- Dual Pistols
- Hand Cannon
- Suppressed Submachine Gun
- Pump Shotgun
- Tactical Shotgun
- Heavy Shotgun
- Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
- Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle
- Hunting Rifle
- Grenade Launcher
- Rocket Launcher
- Guided Missile
- Boogie Bomb
- Bushes
- Cozy Campfire
- Clingers
- Grenade
- Impulse Grenade
- Remote Explosives
- Stink Bomb
- Port-A-Bunker
- Port-A-Fort
- Damage Trap
- Launch Pad (non-throwable version)
- Bouncer
- Bandages
- Med Kits
- Shield Potions
- Small Shield Potions
- Slurp Juice
- Chug Jugs
- Apples
- Mushrooms
Best Weapons to Use in OG Season 5
- Double Barrel Shotgun: This beast delivers massive damage with its two-shot burst. Perfect for close-quarters combat when you need to finish fights quickly.
- Heavy Sniper Rifle: Absolutely devastating from long range. Features a 2.5x headshot multiplier with zero damage falloff, making it lethal at any distance.
- Compact SMG: The ultimate close-range weapon with its 40-round magazine. Can destroy both your opponent and their builds.
- Suppressed Assault Rifle: Your all-purpose weapon that excels in every situation.
- Pump Shotgun: Still the king of one-shot eliminations. Land a clean headshot, and your opponent is instantly sent back to the lobby.
Season 5 brings back some of the most game-changing additions Fortnite has ever seen. The rifts, the cube, the new biomes, this was when the storyline really started getting wild. The loot pool this time has everything you need to secure those Victory Royales. Time to drop in and see what all the fuss was about!