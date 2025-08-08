Fortnite OG Season 5 Loot Pool: Weapons, Items, and Best Guns to Use

Fortnite OG Season 5 is here, bringing back the iconic Chapter 1 vibes that many fans have been missing. If you’re tired of the modern Fortnite Battle Royale experience and craving a throwback to the classic days, now’s your chance. Let’s dive into the full Fortnite OG Season 5 loot pool and see what weapons and items are making a return.

Fortnite OG Season 5 New Weapons

Here’s the complete rundown of what’s new in Fortnite OG Season 5:

Compact SMG

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Double Barrel Shotgun

Rift-To-Go

Shockwave Grenade

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Grappler

Port-A-Fortress

Currently, you can access the Compact SMG, Heavy Sniper Rifle, Double Barrel Shotgun, Rift-To-Go, and Shockwave Grenade. The remaining items will roll out as the season progresses.

Fortnite OG Season 5 Loot Pool

All your favorite gear from Season 4 is making a comeback. The weapon variety remains extensive, with multiple options for every playstyle. All the medical supplies are returning as well, and they’re all back in action. The same applies to utility items, launch pads, and those reliable Port-A-Forts.

Here’s the full arsenal you can discover in Fortnite OG Season 5:

Assault Rifle

Burst Assault Rifle

Scoped Assault Rifle

Thermal Scoped Rifle

Light Machine Gun

Drum Gun

Minigun

Revolver

Pistol

Suppressed Pistol

Dual Pistols

Hand Cannon

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Pump Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Heavy Shotgun

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle

Hunting Rifle

Grenade Launcher

Rocket Launcher

Guided Missile

Boogie Bomb

Bushes

Cozy Campfire

Clingers

Grenade

Impulse Grenade

Remote Explosives

Stink Bomb

Port-A-Bunker

Port-A-Fort

Damage Trap

Launch Pad (non-throwable version)

Bouncer

Bandages

Med Kits

Shield Potions

Small Shield Potions

Slurp Juice

Chug Jugs

Apples

Mushrooms

Best Weapons to Use in OG Season 5

Double Barrel Shotgun: This beast delivers massive damage with its two-shot burst. Perfect for close-quarters combat when you need to finish fights quickly.

This beast delivers massive damage with its two-shot burst. Perfect for close-quarters combat when you need to finish fights quickly. Heavy Sniper Rifle: Absolutely devastating from long range. Features a 2.5x headshot multiplier with zero damage falloff, making it lethal at any distance.

Absolutely devastating from long range. Features a 2.5x headshot multiplier with zero damage falloff, making it lethal at any distance. Compact SMG: The ultimate close-range weapon with its 40-round magazine. Can destroy both your opponent and their builds.

The ultimate close-range weapon with its 40-round magazine. Can destroy both your opponent and their builds. Suppressed Assault Rifle: Your all-purpose weapon that excels in every situation.

Your all-purpose weapon that excels in every situation. Pump Shotgun: Still the king of one-shot eliminations. Land a clean headshot, and your opponent is instantly sent back to the lobby.

Season 5 brings back some of the most game-changing additions Fortnite has ever seen. The rifts, the cube, the new biomes, this was when the storyline really started getting wild. The loot pool this time has everything you need to secure those Victory Royales. Time to drop in and see what all the fuss was about!