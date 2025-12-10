Fortnite OG Season 7 Release Date and Countdown

Fortnite is finally bringing back one of its most memorable winter seasons, and it’s happening soon. If you’ve been waiting to experience the snow-covered maps and classic weapons from Chapter 1 Season 7, this is your time. This update will bring back the winter theme that made Season 7 so special back in 2018. Here is Fortnite OG Season 7 release date, countdown, and what to expect from it.

Epic Games just confirmed that Fortnite OG Season 7 will drop on December 11th, 2025. The season typically launches around 6 AM PT. If you’re in a different timezone, here’s when you can expect the update:

Timezone Local Time PT (Pacific Time) 6:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) 9:00 AM CET (Central European Time) 3:00 PM IST (India Standard Time) 7:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) 11:00 PM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) 12:00 AM (December 12th, 2025)

The update goes live alongside the current Chapter 7 Season 1 content, so you’ll have plenty to do in the game during December. Epic hasn’t announced an exact end date yet, but based on previous OG seasons, you can expect it to run for several weeks.

Countdown to Fortnite OG Season 7

As of December 10th, you only have one day left until Fortnite OG Season 7 arrives. Here is the exact countdown until the update goes live:

Keep in mind these times are estimates based on Epic’s usual update schedule. The actual launch might be slightly earlier or later.

What to Expect

You’ll get to explore snowy locations, use weapons that haven’t been available in years, and unlock remixed versions of classic skins. The season uses the same tagline as the original: “You Better Watch Out.” Here is everything that you can expect to come in the upcoming OG Season 7:

Classic Weapons and Items

The loot pool is getting a major throwback. You will find weapons and items that defined the original Season 7 experience. Here is what’s returning:

Scoped Revolver

Scoped Assault Rifle

Dual Pistols

Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Balloons

Boom Box

Stink Bombs

Glider Redeploy

X-4 Stormwing planes

Infinity Blade (coming mid-season)

The Infinity Blade deserves special attention. When it first launched in 2018, it was so powerful that Epic removed it after just three days. The X-4 Stormwing planes were also controversial. They let you fly around the map and crash through buildings, which made them really fun but also kind of broken in competitive matches.

Winter Map POIs

The island transforms into a winter wonderland with snow covering large portions of the map. Three major locations from the original season are confirmed to return:

Polar Peak

Frosty Flights

Happy Hamlet

New OG Pass Skins

Instead of bringing back the exact skins from Chapter 1 Season 7, Epic created remixed versions. If you played back then, you can keep your original skins as exclusive items. But these new versions give everyone a chance to own similar cosmetics with fresh designs:

Lynx Remix

Cat Hood Pajamas

Festive Santa

How to Get the Fortnite OG Pass

You have two ways to access the Fortnite OG Season 7 Pass:

Purchase the OG Pass directly – Epic will likely price this similar to a regular Battle Pass, probably around 950 V-Bucks.

– Epic will likely price this similar to a regular Battle Pass, probably around 950 V-Bucks. Subscribe to Fortnite Crew – If you have an active Fortnite Crew subscription when Season 7 launches, you automatically get access to the OG Pass at no extra cost. Fortnite Crew costs $11.99 per month and also includes 1,000 V-Bucks and the current monthly Crew skin.

The OG Pass works differently from the regular Battle Pass. You earn items by playing matches and completing challenges specifically in the OG game mode, not the main Fortnite mode.