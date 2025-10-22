Fortnite OG Season 7 Release Date and Everything You Need to Know

Winter is coming to Fortnite, and you’re going to love what’s in store. Next month, Fortnite OG Season 7 is bringing back one of the most beloved chapters in the game’s history, complete with snowy landscapes, Viking warriors, and yes, the return of planes. Here is everything you need to know about the season.

When Is the Fortnite OG Season 7 Release Date?

Fortnite OG Season 7 arrives on December 11th, 2025, bringing the winter vibes back to Battle Royale. It’s a fitting return, since the original Chapter 1 Season 7 launched in December 2018. Epic clearly knows how to time these nostalgic comebacks perfectly.

FORTNITE OG SEASON 7 NOW CONFIRMED FOR DECEMBER 11 pic.twitter.com/FnYNEZuUrh — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 22, 2025

What’s Coming in Fortnite OG Season 7?

Chapter 1 Season 7 stands out as one of the best seasons Fortnite ever had. The game introduced a whole new winter biome in the bottom left corner of the map, transforming familiar locations into frozen wonderlands. You’ll get to explore places that made Fortnite legendary.

New POIs Coming Back

Polar Peak was the crown jewel of Season 7. This icy castle sat on top of a massive mountain and was home to the Ice King, the final Battle Pass skin that everyone wanted. The location was mysterious, beautiful, and packed with loot.

Happy Hamlet gave us a cozy village vibe. The town had everything you needed, from weapons to healing items, all wrapped up in a charming winter theme.

The Viking Village, with its iconic ship, will also make a comeback. While it wasn't a named location, players loved landing there for quick loot and interesting fights.

Planes Are Flying Again

Here’s the big news that has everyone excited for: X-4 Stormwings are returning. Season 7 was the first and only time Fortnite featured these planes. You could fly across the entire map, shoot at enemies while soaring through the sky, and even fit 5 passengers.

How Fortnite OG Works Now

Fortnite OG is now a permanent mode that rotates through classic seasons, each lasting a few months, so players can fully relive the nostalgia. It kicked off with Season 5 in November 2023 and has been steadily revisiting the entire Chapter 1 timeline ever since.

The developers have rebuilt everything down to the smallest details, like every chest, tree, and building is placed exactly where it was years ago. To unlock exclusive rewards, you’ll need the Fortnite OG Pass, which costs 1,000 V-Bucks and includes three skins along with other cosmetics.

Just keep in mind that, unlike the main Battle Pass, this one doesn’t refund V-Bucks as you level up. Before December 11, make sure your game is fully updated. Fortnite will likely enter downtime for a few hours right before OG Season 7 drops. You can follow the Fortnite Status account on social media to get real-time updates about when servers come back online. Get ready to explore snowy mountains, pilot planes, and enjoy one of the game’s best seasons all over again!