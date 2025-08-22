Fortnite x One Punch Man – Saitama Skin Coming Soon According to Leakers

The wait might finally be over! Based on reliable leaks from data miners, the Fortnite and One Punch Man collaboration is coming to the game very soon. After months of rumors, trusted leakers like ShiinaBR are now saying you will be able to play as the legendary hero Saitama in Battle Royale. Here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite x One Punch Man collaboration.

What’s Coming in One Punch Man Collaboration

According to data miners who dig through Fortnite’s files, the main star of this crossover is Saitama himself. You know him as the guy who can defeat any enemy with just one punch. The leaked information shows a complete cosmetic bundle with everything you need. Here’s what leakers found in the game files for the Saitama bundle:

Saitama skin with two different styles

Backbling accessory

Pickaxe

Glider

Two emotes

As usual, when this bundle drops, you can buy these items together or grab them individually from the Item Shop. The two different styles for Saitama give you more ways to customize your look during matches.

When is the Release Date for Fortnite x One Punch Man?

For now, Epic hasn’t officially announced anything yet, but ShiinaBR said that the announcement could happen around August 22nd, 2025, which means today. Moreover, the collaboration is expected to roll out across multiple Epic Games titles at once.

The One Punch Man announcement is expected to take place today or tomorrow 🔥



The Fall Guys collab will be released tomorrow, indicating that the Fortnite collab release is very close!



(via @SpushFNBR & @FNLeaksAndInfo) pic.twitter.com/CfaUMWW2yn — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 21, 2025

This isn’t just a Fortnite exclusive deal. The One Punch Man crossover is hitting Fall Guys and Rocket League, too. Epic Games is making this a big event across all its popular games. The One Punch Man cosmetics are already available in the Fall Guys store until August 29th, 2025.

One Punch Man



Become a hero with One Punch Man cosmetics! In store now!



22nd – 29th Aug#FallGuys pic.twitter.com/Vu3sjZ6f51 — Bean Bot – Fall Guys Leaks (@FGLeaksAndInfo) August 21, 2025

The timing makes perfect sense since One Punch Man Season 3 is coming this October. After waiting years for new episodes, fans are getting fresh content both in the show and in their favorite games.

Fortnite has been crushing it with anime collaborations lately. Remember how popular the Naruto, Kaiju No.8, and Dragon Ball crossovers were? One Punch Man fits right into this trend of bringing beloved anime characters to the game. The collaboration also hints that more anime content is coming. Leakers have been talking about possible Demon Slayer skins too. Epic Games clearly sees how much players love these anime crossovers.

Are you going to purchase the bundle whe it comes out? With two skin styles and a full cosmetic set, you’ll have plenty of ways to show off your anime fandom in matches once Epic Games makes it officia.l.