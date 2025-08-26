One Punch Man is finally confirmed to be coming to Fortnite after all the leaks and teasers. If you’ve been wondering how to get these awesome anime skins, you’re in the right place. Let me walk you through the methods on how to get One Punch Man skins in Fortnite, complete with their prices and cosmetics.

When Do One Punch Man Skins Come to Fortnite?

Epic Games has been teasing this collab for weeks, and now we finally have the official date. The One Punch Man skins drop on August 27th, 2025. That’s when the Item Shop refreshes, and these legendary characters become available. You’ll want to set an alarm if you’re serious about getting them early. Here is the countdown:

The timing lines up perfectly with Fortnite Festival Season 10, too. So you’re getting fresh content all around, including the Gorillaz skins.

Moreover, this colloboration isn’t only for cosmetics, there will also be a special Saitama Medallion! When you equip it, your pickaxe becomes incredibly powerful. It can one-shot both players and any player-built structures with a single swing. This medallion will probably spawn in specific locations on the map, and only one player can have it per session.

How to Get One Punch Man Skins in Fortnite

Getting these skins is pretty simple. Head to the Fortnite Item Shop once they’re live, and you’ll see three different bundles to choose from. Each character gets their own bundle, but there’s also a mega bundle if you want everything at once. Buying bundles will definitely cost way less than getting each item separately. Individual skins usually run about 1,500 V-Bucks each, but the bundles give you way more for your money.

Saitama Bundle

Saitama’s bundle is packed with goodies. You get his iconic bald look, plus a back bling that matches his simple but powerful style. The bundle includes two different emotes that show off his laid-back personality, along with a pickaxe and glider.

Saitama Bundle Cost

Saitama Skin TBA Saitama Backbling TBA Emote #1 TBA Emote #2 TBA Saitama Pickaxe TBA Glider TBA Wrap TBA Drums (for Fortnite Festival) TBA

What’s really cool is the drum instrument for Fortnite Festival. Plus, there’s a weapon wrap that lets you carry the One Punch Man theme into every match. This bundle gives you the most items, so it’s a great value if you’re a big fan of the main character.

Genos Bundle

Genos will come with a special glow variant that makes him stand out on the battlefield. His bundle includes the outfit, back bling, and an emote that probably shows off his serious fighting attitude.

Saitama Bundle Cost

Genos Skin TBA Genos Backbling TBA Emote TBA Genos Pickaxe TBA Keytar (for Fortnite Festival) TBA

Tatsumaki Bundle

Tatsumaki’s bundle is just as awesome. She comes with her outfit, back bling, and an emote that likely shows off her psychic powers.

Saitama Bundle Cost

Tatsumaki Skin TBA Tatsumaki Backbling TBA Emote TBA Tatsumaki Pickaxe TBA Microphone (for Fortnite Festival) TBA

Note: We will update this article with the exact prices and icons for each cosmetic and the bundles when the skin drops.

How Much is the One Punch Man Bundle Price

Bundle Type Estimated Price Individual Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Character Bundle 2,000 – 2,500 V-Bucks Complete One Punch Man Collection 6,000 – 7,000 V-Bucks

The bundles are definitely worth it compared to buying items one by one. You’re getting way more content for your money, especially if you plan to use the Festival instruments. Double-check that you have enough V-Bucks in your account. If you need more, buy them a day early so you’re ready when the skins drop!