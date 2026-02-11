Fortnite Overwatch Collab Brings 4 Skins: Tracer, D.Va, and Two More Heroes

Recent leaks surrounding the rumored Fortnite x Overwatch collaboration have been circulating and making headlines in the gaming community. The latest reports suggest that Tracer, one of the most iconic characters in Overwatch, will be getting a skin in Fortnite, along with another iconic character, D.Va. Obviously, this is big news for both Fortnite and Overwatch fans. Let’s check out everything about it.

Who’s Coming to Fortnite?

Two well-known Fortnite leakers, ShiinaBR and Blortzen, have shared some exciting details about this collaboration. Here’s what we know so far:

will be part of the Overwatch crossover. She’s one of the most recognizable faces from Overwatch with her time-jumping abilities and cheerful personality. D.Va is also joining the party. This pro gamer turned mech pilot is another fan favorite from Overwatch.

TRACER WILL BE PART OF THE OVERWATCH COLLAB



Leaked by @blortzen, and I can also confirm it pic.twitter.com/R46AYRTMWi — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 10, 2026

Earlier leaks mentioned that this collab would include four Overwatch skins total. Since we now know about Tracer and D.Va, that leaves two more characters that haven’t been revealed yet. The community is already guessing who they might be, with many hoping for characters like Mercy or Genji, or even Jetpack Cat as a sidekick. Who knows?

Fortnite x Overwatch Collaboration Release Window

Based on the leaked information, the Fortnite x Overwatch collaboration is expected to arrive alongside the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 on March 19th, 2026, with at least one Overwatch character included in the Battle Pass, letting you unlock a skin just by playing and completing challenges without spending extra V-Bucks.

The rest of the Overwatch skins will likely roll out through the Item Shop starting the same day and rotating throughout the season, which is how Epic Games usually handles big collaborations to keep players checking back for new releases.

Both ShiinaBR and Blortzen have solid track records when it comes to Fortnite leaks. They’ve been right about collaborations before, so there’s good reason to trust this information. However, make sure to take this with a grain of salt because Epic Games’ plans can always change before the official release.

Keep an eye out for official announcements from Epic Games as we get closer to Season 2. Until then, start saving your V-Bucks if you want to grab Fortnite Overwatch Tracer and D.Va skins when they arrive. You can also check out other upcoming cosmetics like Rick and Morty Wave 3, Kernel Hearts, Sisters of the Heart, and even Honkai Star Rail skins!