Fortnite’s newest season brings back a ranking system that’s going to change how you play every match. It’s pretty similar to the Hero Rank we had last season, but with some neat changes. The OXR system in Chapter 6 Season 4 Shock ‘N Awesome works differently from what we’ve seen before. Instead of just getting better loot, you actually get powerful abilities delivered straight to you. In this guide, I will show you how the new system works and how to increase your OXR Rank in Fortnite.

What is Fortnite OXR Ranking System?

OXR Rank is basically your score that shows how well you’re doing in each match. Every player begins at C level and can climb all the way to S+ level before the game ends. Once your match is over, you’re back to square one, so everyone resets to C rank for the next game.

If you’re in a team, everyone shares the same OXR level. When one person in your squad does well, the whole team benefits. This makes teamwork way more important than before. The biggest change from previous seasons is how you get your rewards. Instead of hunting around the map for special containers, the game sends OXR Drop Pods directly to wherever you’re standing when you level up. So no more wasting time searching!

How to Increase OXR Rank in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

Moving up the OXR ranks isn’t complicated, but you need to focus on the right activities. Here’s what actually counts toward your progression:

MethodDescription
Eliminating PlayersFighting other players still gives you the biggest boost to your OXR level. Each takedown pushes you closer to the next rank, so don’t avoid fights if you want to climb quickly.
Hunt Down Pest CreaturesSeason 4 added these annoying bug creatures like Swarms and Bombers all over the island. Destroying these pests counts toward your OXR progression.
Defeat the Queen BugsFind and defeat the Queens, which are massive bugs. This can be your best bet for quick points.
Target Special Loot ContainersSome containers around the map are worth more than others for OXR points. Opening certain chests will boost your rank, so pay attention to which ones seem more valuable than regular loot boxes.

Rewards for Each OXR Rank in Fortnite

Moving up in rank means getting a personal delivery pod right where you stand. Every pod includes special gear plus a Super Soldier enhancement. Here’s what each level brings:

Hero RankDrop Pods Items
CStarting point – no delivery yet
B• Super Soldier Boon B
• Rare-rarity weapons
• Rare-rarity consumables
A• Super Soldier Boon A
• Access to OXR Bunkers with Exotic weapons
S• Super Soldier Boon S
• Access to OXR Bunkers with Exotic weapons
• Epic-rarity weapons
• Epic-rarity consumables
S+• Super Soldier Boon S+
• Access to OXR Bunkers with Exotic weapons
• Guaranteed Mythic weapon

Super Soldier Ranked Boons Breakdown

These Super Soldier Boons come exclusively from OXR Drop Pods and are what make this system incredibly powerful. Each boon stacks with the previous ones, so you get more powerful as you rank up:

OXR Rank Fortnite

OXR RankBoon AbilitiesDescription
B RankReduces energy consumption when sprintingYou can run around the map much longer without getting tired. This makes rotations and escapes way easier.
A Rank• Rank B Abilities
• Increases reload speed		Now you’re mobile and deadly in fights. Quick reloads can save your life in close combat situations while keeping the sprint benefits.
S Rank• Rank B abilities
• Rank A abilities
• Reduces weapon recoil and spread		Your shots become laser-accurate while you maintain the sprint and reload benefits. This makes you dangerous at any range.
S+ Rank• Rank B abilities
• Rank A abilities
• Rank S abilities
• Increased sprint speed and unlimited energy		You get reduced sprint energy, faster reloads, perfect accuracy, speed boost, and infinite stamina.

With this rank, you become an unstoppable force that’s extremely hard to achieve.

OXR Bunkers with Exotic Weapons

Reaching OXR Rank A gives you access to hidden weapon bunkers around the island. These underground spots contain exclusive Exotic weapons that you literally cannot find anywhere else on the map.

OXR Rank Fortnite

Just open your mini map and then look for the bunker door icon. Visit the spot and use your Rank A clearance to get inside for some seriously overpowered firepower. Here are the Exotic weapons you can only get from OXR bunkers:

  • Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle
  • Double Trouble
  • Shock n’ Slow Shockwave Launcher
  • Marksman Wrecker Revolver
  • Exotic Slap Berry Fizz

The OXR ranking completely transforms your match strategy. Those Super Soldier Boons provide real combat advantages that stack up as you progress. Getting all the way to S+ level with infinite stamina and a guaranteed legendary weapon makes you nearly unstoppable. But Epic Games made sure reaching S+ takes serious effort.

You won’t see someone with maximum rank in every single match. When you spot that legendary weapon, you know that player put in the work to earn it. Are you ready to hit that top S+ rank in Fortnite Season 4?

