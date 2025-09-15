Fortnite Party Crashers LTM: Make Friends, Then Break Them

Fortnite is getting a new game mode that’s going to test your friendships. The Party Crashers LTM is coming in the next update, and it’s all about making friends just to betray them later. If you love drama and chaos in your games, this mode is perfect for you. Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Party Crashers LTM.

What Makes Fortnite Party Crashers LTM Different

Party Crashers is a Zero Build mode that takes place on the regular Battle Royale island. But here’s what makes it different: You don’t have to stick with your original team the whole match. You can team up with enemies, break alliances whenever you want, and backstab people for the win.

You can start solo or with friends, but during the game, you’re allowed to team up with other players using the new proximity voice chat. Imagine running into enemies, and instead of fighting, you decide to work together. Then later, when it benefits you, you can betray them completely.

ALL OF THE INFO ABOUT NEW MODE “PARTY CRASHERS”! 👀🔥



– Release Date: Likely next update (Thursday)

– Zero Build LTM in Battle Royale

– Key Mechanic: Dynamic alliances and betrayals via proximity chat.

– Squads for now: Start solo/groups, join/break mid-game.

– Quests: Kickstart… pic.twitter.com/qcbnkD5lbj — Loolo | Fortnite Leaks (@Loolo_WRLD) September 14, 2025

The mode’s tagline says it all: “Make Friends Break Friends.” It’s perfect if you love trash-talking and surprise attacks. Additionally, this limited-time mode has some special features that make teaming up worth it:

There are Group Locked Supply Drops and Group Locked Chests that you can only open when you’re working with other players. This means you’ll have to trust people to get the best loot, but they might stab you in the back right after.

and that you can only open when you’re working with other players. This means you’ll have to trust people to get the best loot, but they might stab you in the back right after. Proximity chat is set to “Everybody,” so you can talk to any player near you. You never know if someone wants to team up or trick you into a trap.

Fortnite Party Crashers LTM Quest List and Rewards

Epic Games created special kickstart quests for this mode that all give you 15,000 XP each. These quests encourage you to interact with other players in different ways:

Quest Objective XP Reward Join squads midmatch 15,000 XP Open Group Locked supply drops 15,000 XP Revive different players 15,000 XP Open Group Locked chests 15,000 XP Restore health to other players 15,000 XP Share pizza 15,000 XP Damage opponents 15,000 XP

The big reward for completing these quests is the Evie X skin. This is a free skin that you can only get by playing Party Crashers and finishing the special missions.

When Can You Play Party Crashers LTM

Party Crashers LTM is expected to launch with the next Fortnite update on Thursday, September 18th, 2025. This timing makes sense because it comes right before the Fortnitemares Halloween event. The mode will likely stay for a limited time, so you’ll want to jump in quickly to complete all the quests and earn your free Evie X skin.

This mode is going to create some incredible moments and probably break some friendships along the way. Get ready for the most chaotic Fortnite experience yet when Party Crashers launches this Thursday.