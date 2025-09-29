Fortnite Removes Peacemaker Peaceful Hips Emote After Controversy

Epic Games pulled the Peaceful Hips emote from Fortnite on September 28, 2025. The emote was part of the Peacemaker collaboration that came to the game on September 14. The removal happened after the latest episode of Peacemaker Season 2 aired, revealing details about the show that made the emote controversial. Epic says they’re looking into what the creators intended with the dance and will likely offer refunds to anyone who bought it.

What is the Peaceful Hips Emote?

The Peaceful Hips emote features a dance that John Cena performs in the opening credits of Peacemaker Season 2. The dance is set to the song “Oh Lord” by Foxy Shazam. When the emote first came out with the Peacemaker skin bundle, it seemed like a fun reference to the show that fans would enjoy. Players who bought the full Peacemaker bundle paid around $20 in V-Bucks to get the skin and emote together. The collaboration was popular among fans of the show who wanted to play as the character in Fortnite.

Why Epic Removed the Peacemaker Emote from Fortnite?

The problem started after Episode 6 of Peacemaker Season 2 aired. This episode confirmed that the alternate universe shown throughout Season 2 is actually Earth-X, a timeline where Nazi Germany won World War II. The show displayed a swastika symbol on a fictional version of the American flag in this universe. After this episode aired, people started looking more closely at the dance moves in the emote. Some viewers noticed that the arm movements in the choreography might resemble a swastika shape when viewed from certain angles. This created concern about whether the dance was intentionally referencing this symbol.

Epic Games released a statement through their official Fortnite Status account saying: “We’re disabling the Peaceful Hips Emote in Fortnite as we inquire into our partner’s creative intentions in this collab emote. Assuming it’s not coming back, we’ll issue refunds in the next few days. Sorry folks.”

We're disabling the Peaceful Hips Emote in Fortnite as we inquire into our partner's creative intentions in this collab emote. Assuming it's not coming back, we'll issue refunds in the next few days. Sorry folks. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 28, 2025

The Debate Around the Removal of Peacemaker Emote from Fortnite

Players are split on whether removing the emote was the right call. Some people think the connection to the symbol is obvious enough that it shouldn’t be in a game played by people of all ages. Others feel that most players never would have noticed any resemblance if the controversy hadn’t been pointed out. They think the removal is an overreaction to something that was just a coincidence.

Some fans who bought the bundle are frustrated because they spent real money on something that’s now being taken away. Even though Epic is offering refunds, people feel like they’re losing out on content they paid for. A few have suggested Epic should replace it instead of just removing an item from Fortnite entirely.

There’s a chance the emote could return if Epic determines there was no intentional reference to offensive imagery. However, based on their statement saying they’re “assuming it’s not coming back,” it seems more likely that the emote is gone for good.