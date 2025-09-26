Fortnite Photo Mode: How to Take Selfies in Battle Royale

Fortnite is getting a brand new Photo Mode, so you don’t have to screenshot manually (in low quality) when you want to capture your best gaming moments. Whether you want to snap a selfie with your squad or freeze a funny moment with an enemy, this new feature has everything you need. Let’s check out everything about the upcoming Fortnite photo mode and how you can use it.

What Is Fortnite Photo Mode?

Photo Mode is a new feature coming to Fortnite this season with update v37.31. It lets you take high-quality screenshots right in the middle of your matches. You can customize everything from facial expressions to lighting effects, making it way more awesome than the old replay mode camera.

With the Daft Punk event happening and Fortnitemares around the corner, you’ll have a lot of cool moments to capture soon. Plus, the new Festival Party Royale is bringing concerts and movies to the game, so there’s no shortage of photo opportunities.

Photo Mode Features and Options

Surprisingly, the new Fortnite Photo Mode comes packed with editing tools. Based on leaks, here’s what you can do with it:

FORTNITE PHOTO MODE IS COMING THIS SEASON



YOU CAN:

• Change character facial expression

• Change character lighting / Rim Light

• Change Camera/Lens Effects & Lighting

• It then saves a high-res image in your FN Folder pic.twitter.com/Kx9lbwf4ou — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 25, 2025

Character Customization

You can change your character’s facial expression after taking a photo. This means if you blinked or made a weird face, you can fix it. Want to look serious, happy, or scared? Just adjust the expression to match the vibe you’re going for.

The feature also lets you adjust character lighting and rim light. This is huge for making your photos look professional. You can make yourself glow like a hero or add dramatic shadows like you’re in a movie scene.

Camera and Lighting Controls

The Photo Mode includes full camera and lens effects control. You can add depth of field, change the focus, or apply different lens filters. Lighting options let you change the entire mood of your photo. Want a spooky red tint for Fortnitemares? Done. Need bright, happy lighting for a squad photo? Easy. You can control everything.

Saving Your Photos

Once you’re happy with your edits, the Photo Mode saves high-resolution images directly to your Fortnite folder on your computer. This means you get crisp, clear photos that look amazing when you share them on social media or use them as wallpapers.

Photo Mode vs Replay Mode: What’s the Difference?

You might be wondering how this is different from the replay mode camera. The old system made you wait until after the match to grab screenshots. Photo Mode works in real-time, so you can capture moments as they happen. Some Creative maps already let you take photos, but they’re limited to specific locations. The new Photo Mode works everywhere in the game, giving you total freedom.

When Does Fortnite Photo Mode Launch?

Photo Mode is coming this season with the v37.31 update. It’s launching alongside some big events like Festival Party Royale and Fortnitemares, so you’ll have plenty of reasons to use it right away. You can even take selfies of your new Daft Punk skins! The timing is perfect because Chapter 7 is getting closer, and Epic Games always adds cool new features between chapters. Photo Mode might become one of your favorite ways to share your Fortnite experiences.