Fortnite Pimlico Mode: Release Date and Everything You Need to Know

Fortnite is getting a brand new game mode called Pimlico, and it will bring Fall Guys into the mix in a really fun way. In this mode, you’ll be playing basketball with those adorable Fall Guys beans. Epic Games has been teasing this mode for a while now, and we finally have some solid details about when it’s coming and what you can expect. Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Pimlico mode.

When Does Fortnite Pimlico Release?

The Fortnite Pimlico mode is set to drop on January 22nd, 2026, the same time as Kizuna AI, Adventure Time Wave 2, and The Office collaboration update drops in the game. Epic Games invited content creators to test the mode recently, and they are going to livestream everything. You can expect to see gameplay reveals on January 21st, 2026, giving you a sneak peek before the mode goes live with the next Fortnite update.

What is Fortnite Pimlico Mode?

Pimlico is basically a basketball game mode featuring Fall Guys characters. The latest teaser from Epic Games shows Fall Guys beans dressed up like birds, holding what looks like a basketball. Then, Fall Guys official X account posted a tweet while mentioning Fortnite’s account, that said, “Beans caught practicing… Something involving a ball. Might want to keep an eye on this, Fortnite.” This pretty much gives away what this mode is all about: You’ll be playing hoops instead of fighting for survival.

Beans caught practicing… something involving a ball 👀



Might want to keep an eye on this, @Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/3IFT1qrr2v — Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame) January 16, 2026

This mode has actually been in development since late 2024, and leakers first revealed information about it back in October. The collaboration between Fortnite and Fall Guys isn’t new, but this time, they’re taking it to a whole new level with dedicated gameplay mechanics.

Fortnite Pimlico Mode Gameplay Features

The gameplay in Pimlico is going to feel very different from regular Fortnite. Here’s what makes this mode special:

Physics and Movement – You won’t be playing with the usual Fortnite physics. Instead, Pimlico uses cartoonish physics, just like in Fall Guys.

– You won’t be playing with the usual Fortnite physics. Instead, Pimlico uses cartoonish physics, just like in Fall Guys. Basketball Mechanics – The whole mode revolves around basketball gameplay. You’ll be dunking, passing, and scoring.

– The whole mode revolves around basketball gameplay. You’ll be dunking, passing, and scoring. Tackle System – You can body-check other players to steal the ball from them, so it adds a competitive element where you need to defend your possession while trying to score.

– You can body-check other players to steal the ball from them, so it adds a competitive element where you need to defend your possession while trying to score. Bean-Specific Abilities – Each Fall Guys bean might have custom abilities that you can use during matches. While Epic Games hasn’t revealed what these abilities are yet, they’ll likely give you special powers to help you score or defend, just like boons or medallions.

Pimlico also won’t just be a casual mode. Leaks suggest there will be a Ranked variant alongside the social version. This means you can choose how you want to play:

Social Mode – Play for fun without worrying about competition

– Play for fun without worrying about competition Ranked Mode – Compete seriously and climb the leaderboards

What to Expect After Launch

Once Pimlico launches on January 22, you’ll want to jump in quickly to experience everything while the mode is fresh. New modes in Fortnite usually come with challenges and rewards, so keep an eye out for special cosmetics or items you can earn by playing.

The mode might be temporary at first, similar to how other limited-time modes work in Fortnite, such as Party Crashers or Delulu mode. However, if it’s popular enough, Epic Games could make it permanent or bring it back regularly, just like Blitz Royale.

Pimlico looks like a fun break from the usual Fortnite action. Mark your calendar for January 22 and get ready to ball with the beans!