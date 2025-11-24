How to Get Playboi Carti Skin in Fortnite

Playboi Carti is officially heading to Fortnite, and players who are also his fans are very excited for it. He confirmed the crossover on Instagram by posting the Fortnite logo with the caption “NAHH FR,” making it clear that he’s joining the game soon. This means you’ll be able to drop into matches as one of today’s biggest hip-hop artists. Here’s a full look at how to get the Playboi Carti skin in Fortnite and what the crossover will include.

When Does Playboi Carti Come to Fortnite?

The exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, but leakers are saying it’s coming “very soon.” Fortnite Chapter 7 launches on November 30th, 2025, with the Zero Hour live event happening on November 29th. However, BLACKPINK’s Lisa is already confirmed as the Festival Season 12 headliner, and she’s arriving on November 29, too.

This timing makes things a bit tricky. The Playboi Carti collaboration will likely drop in early December as part of Chapter 7 Season 1. Epic Games probably won’t want to crowd two massive music collaborations on the same day.

PLAYBOI CARTI CONFIRMS HIS FORTNITE COLLAB



COMING SOON ✅ pic.twitter.com/n5JJ0h401f — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 24, 2025

That said, the skin could also just appear in the Item Shop during a daily refresh without much warning. Some Icon Series skins, like deadmau5, dropped quietly without big events. But since Carti confirmed it himself on social media, this feels like it’ll be a bigger launch.

How to Get Playboi Carti Skin Bundle

To get the Playboi Carti skin, just make sure you have enough V-Bucks, then head to the Item Shop when the collab goes live. The bundle will be featured at the top, so you can open it, check the items included, and buy it with one click. Once you confirm the purchase, everything will be added to your locker right away.

Based on leaks from reliable Fortnite dataminers, you can expect several items when this collab drops. Here’s what’s been revealed so far:

Item Type Icon Playboi Carti Skin TBA EVIL J0RDAN Jam Track TBA Back Bling TBA Pickaxe TBA Icon Emote TBA Weapon/Vehicle Wrap TBA

The Playboi Carti skin will definitely be part of this crossover. It’ll likely be an Icon Series outfit, which is the special category Fortnite uses for real-world celebrities and creators. The skin might have two different styles you can switch between.

The EVIL J0RDAN Jam Track is also confirmed. This track will work in Fortnite Festival mode, where you can play along to songs. Some leakers think it might also become an emote you can use during matches.

If this collaboration follows the pattern of other rapper crossovers, you’ll probably get a few more items in the bundle. You can expect a backbling, as usual. Some leakers are guessing it might be a bat wing backbling to match Carti’s dark aesthetic. A pickaxe is almost guaranteed to be included in the bundle, too, possibly with a fang design.

Note: We will update this section with the proper prices and icons once the bundle drops in-game.

How Much Will the Skin Cost?

Fortnite hasn’t announced official pricing yet, but we can make good guesses based on previous Icon Series releases. The skin by itself will probably cost around 1,500 V-Bucks if it’s a basic version. If it comes with multiple styles or extra features, it could be 2,000 V-Bucks.

The full bundle with the skin, back bling, pickaxe, and emote usually runs between 2,500 to 3,200 V-Bucks. This bundle gives you better value than buying everything separately. The EVIL J0RDAN Jam Track will likely cost 500 V-Bucks on its own if you just want the music without the skin.

Keep your eyes on the Item Shop and get ready to drop in with one of hip hop’s biggest stars. Chapter 7 is going to be insane, and Playboi Carti is just the beginning.