How to Get Pulp Fiction Skin Bundle in Fortnite

After Kill Bill, we are getting more Quentin Tarantino-themed items. Pulp Fiction is coming to Fortnite with two iconic characters from the classic movie. If you want to add them to your locker, keep on reading to find out how to get the Pulp Fiction skin bundle in Fortnite.

When Does the Pulp Fiction Skin Bundle Release?

The Pulp Fiction skin bundle drops on December 30th, 2025, at 4 PM PT (Pacific Time). The bundle will show up in the Item Shop during the daily reset. This collaboration brings the legendary hitmen from the 1994 movie straight into the battle royale. Here’s when you can buy the skins in your region:

Region Release Date and Time North America (PT) December 30, 2025 – 4:00 PM North America (ET) December 30, 2025 – 7:00 PM Europe (Central) December 31, 2025 – 1:00 AM India (IST) December 31, 2025 – 5:30 AM Japan (JST) December 31, 2025 – 9:00 AM Australia (AEDT) December 31, 2025 – 11:00 AM

What’s Included in the Pulp Fiction Bundle?

Based on the leaks so far, the Pulp Fiction bundle is set to bring both Vincent and Jules to Fortnite. Each character will have their own outfit inspired by their iconic black suits from the movie, along with matching accessories. While full details aren’t confirmed yet, the bundle will include themed gear for both hitmen, letting players represent their favorite character in style:

Items and Cosmetics Image Cost Vincent Vega Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Jules Winnfield Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Vincent Backbling TBA 300 V-Bucks Jules Backbling TBA 300 V-Bucks Vincent Pickaxe TBA 500 V-Bucks Jules Pickaxe TBA 500 V-Bucks

The bundle might also include a glider or a wrap that matches the Pulp Fiction theme. Epic Games might add emotes later, too, possibly featuring famous scenes from the movie.

If you get this bundle, you will add more Quentin Tarantino collaborations to your locker after the Yuki’s Revenge cosmetics, which are Gogo Yubari and Yuki Yubari, plus the Kill Bill one.

Note: We will update the article with icons and prices once the bundle drops in the shop.

How to Get the Pulp Fiction Skin Bundle in Fortnite

Getting these skins is easy. On December 30th, 2025, open Fortnite and go to the Item Shop. The Pulp Fiction bundle will be featured since it’s a major movie collaboration.

You have two options for buying. You can grab the full bundle to get both Vincent and Jules with all their accessories at once. This usually saves you V-Bucks compared to buying everything separately. If you only want one character, you can buy Vincent Vega or Jules Winnfield individually with their matching items.

Movie collaborations in Fortnite typically range from 2,000 to 2,500 V-Bucks, depending on what you buy. Individual outfits usually run around 1,500 V-Bucks each. This is a limited-time offer, so the skins will only be available for a few days before they leave the shop. If you want Vincent and Jules on your squad, make sure to log in on December 30 and grab them before they’re gone.