How to Find and Defeat Queen Bugs in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

The Queen is the biggest, scariest bug you’ll face in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. But beating her isn’t impossible. You just need to know where to find her and what to do. Plus, the rewards are totally worth it. When you find and defeat Queen Bugs in Fortnite, you’ll get a powerful mythic weapon and a special medallion. There are three different Queens in three different spots, and each one drops different loot. I will break it all down for you, so you can pick the right fight.

How to Find Queen Bugs in Fortnite

The Queen spawns at three specific locations on the map. Look for the small white bug icon on your map when you load into a match. That’s where she’s hiding. The three Queen locations are:

The Hive

Demon’s Debris

Ranger’s Ruin

You can’t just walk up and fight her right away, though. You need to make her angry first by destroying her bug friends and their nests.

How to Summon the Queen

Before the Queen shows up, you’ll see a health bar at the top of your screen that says “Neutralize the threat!” This bar shows how much work you need to do before she appears. You need to destroy all the Hive Stashes in the area. These are orange, glowing circular objects scattered around each location. As you destroy them, the bar will go down.

While you’re doing this, lots of bugs will attack you. There are two main types:

Swarmers are small, fast bugs that die quickly but come in huge groups.

are small, fast bugs that die quickly but come in huge groups. Bombers are bigger, tougher bugs that can burrow underground and pop up anywhere. They throw nasty bug goop at you, so keep moving.

Once you’ve destroyed all the Hive Stashes, the health bar changes to “Slay the Queen!” and the Queen will burst out of the ground.

How to Defeat Queen Bugs in Fortnite

The Queen is massive and has a lot of health. She looks like a giant worm with a huge mouth, and she’s not messing around. Her main attacks include:

Spitting acid goop at you.

Slamming into the ground repeatedly.

Burrowing underground and popping up somewhere else.

Your best strategy is to target her weak spots. Aim for the orange, glowing part of her neck and throat when she raises her head up. This deals way more damage than shooting her body. Try to keep your distance, too. If you get too close, she’ll keep slamming the ground and hiding her weak spots. From far away, she’ll mostly just spit at you, which is much easier to dodge.

Don’t forget about the other bugs either. More Swarmers and Bombers will keep spawning during the fight. If you ignore them, they’ll overwhelm you quickly.

Queen Bugs Rewards and Medallions

Each Queen drops different loot, so you want to pick your battle based on what you need.

Location Mythic Weapon Medallion Medallion Effect The Hive

Enhanced Wrecker Revolver

Surge Medallion • Faster movement speed

• Sliding Boost Demon’s Debris

OXR Assault Rifle

Springleg Medallion • Double jump

• No fall damage Ranger’s Ruin

Sweeper Shotgun

Carapace Medallion • Shield regeneration

• +50 health per elimination

If you want the best overall medallion, go for The Hive. The Surge Medallion’s speed boost is incredible for both fighting and rotating. For aggressive players who like to push fights, Ranger’s Ruin is perfect. The health-on-elimination from the Carapace Medallion will keep you alive longer. If you prefer versatile weapons and unique movement options, Demon’s Debris gives you a great assault rifle and the fun double-jump ability.

So that’s the end of our guide on how to find and defeat Queen Bugs in Fortnite. They are tough, but the rewards make it worth the risk. Pick your location based on your playstyle, come prepared with good weapons, and my last advice? Go play squad with your friends, it will make this fight easier. Once you kill the Queens, the mythic weapons and medallions can easily carry you to victory!