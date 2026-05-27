Two of Fortnite rarest cosmetic packs are making a surprise return on June 8, and if you've been waiting years to grab them, this is your shot. However, one of them is coming back at a higher price, and the community has a lot to say about it.

Which Fortnite Rarest Packs Are Returning?

Both the Ace Starter Pack and the Minty Legends Pack are returning to Fortnite on Monday, June 8th, 2026. Both of these packs have been gone for an extremely long time, which makes this return a pretty big deal for collectors and players who missed them the first time around.

Ace Starter Pack

The Ace Starter Pack includes the Ace outfit, which is part of the Getaway Gang set. It originally launched back in Season 5 in August 2018 and was last seen in the Item Shop on November 5th, 2018. That's over 2,760 days ago, which is more than seven and a half years.

The pack used to cost $4.99 and came with 600 V-Bucks plus the Ace skin and the Swag Bag backbling. However, when it returns on June 8, the price is going up to $9.99. That's a $5 increase for essentially the same bundle with just 200 extra V-Bucks added in.

Minty Legends Pack

The Minty Legends Pack is a much bigger bundle and hasn't been seen since December 12th, 2022, making it over 1,260 days out of the Item Shop. It launched back in Chapter 2 Season 8. Here's everything that comes inside it:

Cosmetic Image Fresh Aura Skin Fresh Aura LEGO Variant Minty Bomber Skin Minty Bomber LEGO Variant Skellemint Oro Skin Skellemint Oro LEGO Variant Minty Multipack Backbling Spearmint Satchel Backbling Minty Mantle Backbling Minty Mountaineer Pickaxe Freshbreaker Pickaxe Triple Mint Scepter Pickaxe Fire Mint Wrap 1,000 V-Bucks -

The Minty Legends Pack costs $19.99, and that price stays the same for its return. Given how long it's been gone and how many cosmetics it includes, this one is a solid deal compared to buying items individually in the Item Shop.

Fortnite Rarest Packs Return Date and Availability

Both packs are confirmed to return on Monday, June 8th, 2026. Here's when those lines up across different time zones:

Time Zone Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Sunday, June 8 – 12:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) Sunday, June 8 – 3:00 AM CET (Central European) Sunday, June 8 – 9:00 AM IST (India) Sunday, June 8 – 12:30 PM JST (Japan) Sunday, June 8 – 4:00 PM AEST (Australia) Sunday, June 8 – 5:00 PM

Keep in mind these packs likely won't stick around forever. Since they're rare, limited-time offers, Epic could pull them again at any point.

Is the Ace Pack Price Hike Worth It?

I think this is where it's getting a bit tricky. The Ace outfit is one of the rarest skins in Fortnite, full stop. A skin that's been out of the shop for over seven years carries some serious flex value, especially in ranked lobbies where people notice these things.

So going from $4.99 to $9.99 for what's essentially the same pack – with just 200 extra V-Bucks thrown in – feels a bit of a stretch. You need to pay double the original price, and the extra V-Bucks are just a small addition. The community reaction has been mostly negative for this, and it's hard to argue with that.

The greed to bump the Ace Starter Pack 😭 I was gonna get it but I’m not supporting greed — ant420ny (@ant420ny) May 27, 2026

If you really want The Ace and the exclusivity it brings, because it's actually OG skin, then $9.99 isn't going to break the bank. But if you were in doubt before and hoping the return would mean a fair price, it's understandable to feel let down.

The Minty Legends Pack, on the other hand, keeps its $19.99 price and actually offers great value. Three outfits, three pickaxes, three back blings, a wrap, and 1,000 V-Bucks are a solid package for the price.