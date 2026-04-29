The eligible items include two emotes and two jam tracks from the D4vd collaboration.

You can claim your refund through in-game settings or by contacting Epic Games player support directly.

Epic Games is offering full V-Bucks refunds for all D4vd cosmetics following his murder charges.

Epic Games is giving a full refund for all D4vd cosmetics in Fortnite, and you don't even need a return ticket to claim it. Here's everything you need to know about how to refund them in the game.

Why Is Fortnite Refunding D4vd Items?

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was charged with first-degree murder on April 20th, 2026, in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Prosecutors also charged him with lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and mutilating a body. If convicted, he could face life without parole or even the death penalty.

After the charges went public, a lot of Fortnite players started speaking out about D4vd's music and cosmetics still being in the game. The backlash grew quickly on social media, and Epic Games responded with a statement on X.

"We hear the concerns," the post read. "We have a bunch of changes we're rolling out over time. The first one will be available on Tuesday, April 28th, when anyone who purchased one of these items will be able to get an immediate self-service refund."

D4vd had a pretty deep connection to Fortnite before all of this. He actually built part of his early fanbase by posting Fortnite gameplay clips with his music in the background. Epic later brought him in for an official collaboration, and his song "Locked & Loaded" became Fortnite's first-ever official anthem in 2025.

Which D4vd Items Can You Refund?

The refund covers all cosmetics and jam tracks from the D4vd collab. Here's a full list of what's eligible:

Item Type Feel It Emote Trophy Drop Emote Locked & Loaded Jam Track What Are You Waiting For Jam Track

How to Refund D4vd Cosmetics in Fortnite

Here's how to do it through the game:

Open Fortnite and click your character icon in the top right corner. Hit the gear icon to open Settings. Go to the Account and Privacy tab on the far right. Select Return or Cancel Purchase. Find the D4vd items in your purchase list. You should see the option to return them for a full refund without using a return ticket.

If that in-game option isn't showing up for you, you can also go through support directly:

Head to the Epic Games Support website. Log in to your Epic account and select Fortnite. Submit a ticket with the subject "D4vd Cosmetic Refund." A support agent will process it manually for you.

Either way works fine. The in-game method is faster, but player support is there as a backup if you run into any issues.

Latest Updates on D4vd Items in Fortnite

Epic Games has been making more moves since the refund was first announced. The D4vd jam track covers have now been deleted from the game entirely.

On May 14 (40.40 update), the Feel It and Trophy Drop Emotes will be added to the Confrontational Emotes list so you can choose not to see them. Details on this setting as a reminder here: https://t.co/i0R4KxYQyD — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 28, 2026

On top of that, the v40.40 update on May 14th will add the Feel It and Trophy Drop emotes to the Confrontational Emotes list. This means you'll be able to toggle a setting to stop seeing those emotes when other players use them in-game, even if you choose not to refund them yourself.

D4vd has pleaded not guilty and is set to appear in court on May 1 for a preliminary hearing. His lawyers have stated that the evidence will show he did not kill Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Until there's a final verdict, Epic seems to be taking a cautious approach by making the refund optional rather than forcing a removal.