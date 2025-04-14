Fortnite Reload Chapter 2: New Slurp Rush Map and Returning Weapons

Fortnite Reload players have something big to look forward to as Chapter 2 brings back fan-favorite locations and weapons on April 15th, 2025. The new map, called Slurp Rush, promises to deliver nostalgic vibes with modern gameplay. Let’s look into everything we know about this exciting update.

All Confirmed POIs for Fortnite Reload Chapter 2 in the Slurp Rush Map

Epic Games will release the latest update with the Slurp Rush map on Tuesday, April 15th, 2025. It’s the first Chapter 2-inspired environment since Fortnite Reload launched in June 2024. The name “Slurp Rush” suggests that the healing Slurp juice will play a major role in this map. The new map brings back several iconic locations from Chapter 2, along with some fresh additions. Here’s the complete list of confirmed Points of Interest (POIs):

POI Name Description Steamy Stacks Famous for its two cooling towers that players can use to glide across the map. Boomin Base A new addition to the Reload landscape. Logjam Logging Perfect for gathering materials and setting up ambushes. Dirty Docks The industrial area returns with plenty of loot opportunities. Slurpy Swamp Known for its healing Slurp juice. Fort Crumpet A beloved landmark from Chapter 2, now a named POI. Stilt Town Elevated location offering high ground advantage. Lockdown Lighthouse A strategic vantage point for spotting enemies.

According to leaker HYPEX, Fortnite Reload Chapter 2 won’t include every location from the original Chapter 2. This makes sense given that Fortnite Reload is designed to be smaller, offering more fast-paced matches.

Returning Weapons and Features in Fortnite Reload Chapter 2

Good news for shotgun enthusiasts in the game — the Combat Shotgun is coming back to the loot pool in Chapter 2. This strong weapon made a big impact in past chapters, thanks to its tight spread and better range than most other shotguns.

We might see new mechanics related to Slurp, possibly including faster healing or special movement abilities when players interact with Slurp pools or containers. This could add an interesting strategic element to matches. Epic Games hasn’t confirmed whether this feature will return, so we’ll have to wait until April 15 to find out.

With Season 8 of Fortnite Festival bringing Sabrina Carpenter into the game, a new Adventure Time skin bundle, Fortnite Ballistic update, and Chapter 2 of Fortnite Reload just around the corner, Epic Games is keeping the updates coming. The mix of familiar locations, returning weapons, and fresh crossovers has players feeling good about where Fortnite is headed. Stay tuned for the official patch notes for more info on new weapons, items, and gameplay changes included in the update.