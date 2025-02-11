Home » Gaming » Fortnite Reload: New Weapon Lootpool and Rank Reset Details

Fortnite Reload: New Weapon Lootpool and Rank Reset Details

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya

Fortnite Reload’s February 11th update brings a new loot pool and a ranked reset to the game mode. This 40-player Battle Royale mode focuses on fast-paced squad action and strategic reboots. Here’s a breakdown of the weapons and items to help you secure a Victory Royale in the upcoming update.

New Loot Pool Breakdown for Fortnite Reload

Fortnite Reload’s latest update adds powerful and versatile weapons. The Sticky Grenade Launcher causes explosive chaos, while the Twin-Mag AR offers fast and accurate shots, making battles more intense. The unvaulted-weapon loot pool includes several other powerful options:

WeaponStats
Sticky Grenade Launcher
Sticky Grenade Launcher		DPS: 54
Damage: 75
Magazine Size: 4
Fire Rate: 0.72
Reload Time: 7.6s
Structure Damage: 278
Twin Mag Assault Rifle
Twin-Mag Assault Rifle		DPS: 167.4
Damage: 31
Fire rate: 5.4
Magazine Size: 20
Reload Time: 1.43s
Structure Damage: 31
Explosive Repeater Rifle
Explosive Repeater Rifle		DPS: 30.4
Damage: 32
Magazine Size: 5
Fire Rate: 0.95
Reload Time: 5.5s
Structure Damage: 40
Shockwave Hammer
Shockwave Hammer		Damage: 75 (Slam), 125 (Close Slam)
Attack Speed: 1.07
Structure Damage: 400 (First Slam), 600 (Second Slam)
Kinetic Blade
Kinetic Blade		Damage: 35 / 60
Structure Damage: 75 / 150 / 300
Reload Time: 10s
Magazine Size: 2
Heavy Sniper Rifle
Heavy Sniper Rifle		DPS: 76.8
Damage: 120
Magazine Size: 1
Fire Rate: 0.64
Reload Time: 4.0s
Structure Damage: 150
Infiltrator Pump Shotgun
Infiltrator Pump Shotgun		DPS: 91.8
Damage: 76.5
Magazine Size: 6
Fire Rate: 1.2
Reload Time: 5.5s
Structure Damage: 41
Light Machine Gun
Light Machine Gun		DPS: 161
Damage: 23
Magazine Size: 60
Fire Rate: 7
Reload Time: 4.4s
Structure Damage: 23
Cobra DMR
Cobra DMR		DPS: 144
Damage: 36
Magazine Size: 20
Fire Rate: 4
Reload Time: 3.75s
Structure Damage: 32
Tactical DMR
Tactical DMR		DPS: 116.85
Damage: 41
Magazine Size: 14
Fire Rate: 2.85
Reload Time: 2.75s
Structure Damage: 41
Thermal DMR
Thermal DMR		DPS: 160
Damage: 32
Magazine Size: 20
Fire Rate: 5
Reload Time: 3.85s
Structure Damage: 32
Flowberry Fizz
Flowberry Fizz		Shield: 5 per tick (100 total)
Magazine Size: 100
Time of Use: 2s delay, 10s healing
Max Stack: 1

Fortnite Reload Ranked Reset Impact

Fortnite Reload puts a unique spin on the Battle Royale format with its 40-player lobbies and squad-focused gameplay. The key feature is the ability to reboot teammates as long as one squad member remains alive. However, be aware that rebooting becomes disabled near the match’s end, making those final moments especially intense.

Rank Reset in Fortnite Reload Date

When the ranked reset happens, all players’ competitive rankings are going to be adjusted, giving everyone a fresh start. No matter your previous rank, you have a chance to climb again. The reset also aligns with the new loot pool update, making it a great time to compete. So players must learn to use the new weapons. Winning in ranked will depend on how well you adapt and work with your squad.

For the new season, keep these tactics in mind:

  • Twin-Mag AR reloads fast, which is great for sustained fights.
  • Sticky Grenade Launcher deals heavy damage to players and structures.
  • Different DMRs suit various sniping styles.
  • Flowberry Fizz helps with survival and strategy.

With a diverse weapon pool, you can play aggressively or defensively. Adjust your loadout to fit your squad’s strategy. So be ready for the Fortnite Reload update and experiment with different loadout combinations. Most importantly, remember that maintaining squad coordination is the key to securing those Victory Royales in Fortnite Reload. Good luck!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

