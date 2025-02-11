Fortnite Reload: New Weapon Lootpool and Rank Reset Details

Fortnite Reload’s February 11th update brings a new loot pool and a ranked reset to the game mode. This 40-player Battle Royale mode focuses on fast-paced squad action and strategic reboots. Here’s a breakdown of the weapons and items to help you secure a Victory Royale in the upcoming update.

New Loot Pool Breakdown for Fortnite Reload

Fortnite Reload’s latest update adds powerful and versatile weapons. The Sticky Grenade Launcher causes explosive chaos, while the Twin-Mag AR offers fast and accurate shots, making battles more intense. The unvaulted-weapon loot pool includes several other powerful options:

Weapon Stats

Sticky Grenade Launcher DPS: 54

Damage: 75

Magazine Size: 4

Fire Rate: 0.72

Reload Time: 7.6s

Structure Damage: 278

Twin-Mag Assault Rifle DPS: 167.4

Damage: 31

Fire rate: 5.4

Magazine Size: 20

Reload Time: 1.43s

Structure Damage: 31

Explosive Repeater Rifle DPS: 30.4

Damage: 32

Magazine Size: 5

Fire Rate: 0.95

Reload Time: 5.5s

Structure Damage: 40

Shockwave Hammer Damage: 75 (Slam), 125 (Close Slam)

Attack Speed: 1.07

Structure Damage: 400 (First Slam), 600 (Second Slam)

Kinetic Blade Damage: 35 / 60

Structure Damage: 75 / 150 / 300

Reload Time: 10s

Magazine Size: 2

Heavy Sniper Rifle DPS: 76.8

Damage: 120

Magazine Size: 1

Fire Rate: 0.64

Reload Time: 4.0s

Structure Damage: 150

Infiltrator Pump Shotgun DPS: 91.8

Damage: 76.5

Magazine Size: 6

Fire Rate: 1.2

Reload Time: 5.5s

Structure Damage: 41

Light Machine Gun DPS: 161

Damage: 23

Magazine Size: 60

Fire Rate: 7

Reload Time: 4.4s

Structure Damage: 23

Cobra DMR DPS: 144

Damage: 36

Magazine Size: 20

Fire Rate: 4

Reload Time: 3.75s

Structure Damage: 32

Tactical DMR DPS: 116.85

Damage: 41

Magazine Size: 14

Fire Rate: 2.85

Reload Time: 2.75s

Structure Damage: 41

Thermal DMR DPS: 160

Damage: 32

Magazine Size: 20

Fire Rate: 5

Reload Time: 3.85s

Structure Damage: 32

Flowberry Fizz Shield: 5 per tick (100 total)

Magazine Size: 100

Time of Use: 2s delay, 10s healing

Max Stack: 1

Fortnite Reload Ranked Reset Impact

Fortnite Reload puts a unique spin on the Battle Royale format with its 40-player lobbies and squad-focused gameplay. The key feature is the ability to reboot teammates as long as one squad member remains alive. However, be aware that rebooting becomes disabled near the match’s end, making those final moments especially intense.

When the ranked reset happens, all players’ competitive rankings are going to be adjusted, giving everyone a fresh start. No matter your previous rank, you have a chance to climb again. The reset also aligns with the new loot pool update, making it a great time to compete. So players must learn to use the new weapons. Winning in ranked will depend on how well you adapt and work with your squad.

For the new season, keep these tactics in mind:

Twin-Mag AR reloads fast, which is great for sustained fights.

deals heavy damage to players and structures.

deals heavy damage to players and structures. Different DMRs suit various sniping styles.

suit various sniping styles. Flowberry Fizz helps with survival and strategy.

With a diverse weapon pool, you can play aggressively or defensively. Adjust your loadout to fit your squad’s strategy. So be ready for the Fortnite Reload update and experiment with different loadout combinations. Most importantly, remember that maintaining squad coordination is the key to securing those Victory Royales in Fortnite Reload. Good luck!