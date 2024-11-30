Fortnite Remix Finale: Date, Time, and Expected Performances

Fortnite’s Remix Finale will begin at 1:20 PM EST on November 30.

You can expect live performances from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, Eminem, and Juice WRLD.

Today is the last day to claim free rewards which include skins, pickaxes, and more.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Remix is about to end and the team has been working hard to give players an epic ending. A live event, Remix: The Finale, has been in the works for some time now and plenty of rumors have been circulating around it. We have been following it closely and got everything you need to know.

Fortnite Remix: The Finale Date and Time

The Fortnite Remix live event will begin on November 30 and here are the timings:

West Coast US – 10:20 AM PST

United Kingdom – 6:20 PM GMT

Europe – 7:20 PM CET

Japan – 3:20 AM JST on Dec 1

Australia – 5:20 AM AEDT on Dec 1

Tips to Watch Fortnite Remix Finale Event

The whole world is going to tune in to watch the epic finale filled with live performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry. Needless to say, it will be crowded and you may experience lags. Here are some tips:

Log in to the game at least 1 hour in advance.

You will find a link to the event in the Discover’s Homebar section located in the top row.

Join the playlist as soon as it is available.

You Said Live Performances?

Yup. Some big-name rappers like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Juice WRLD, and Ice Spice will be performing live within the game. Not only that, Snoop Dogg and Juice WRLD will be releasing their brand new songs called Another Part of Me (feat. Sting) and Empty Out Your Pockets respectively.

Want some free goodies? Anyone who logged in between 9 AM EST on November 25 and 10 PM EST on November 30 gets:

Cel-shaded Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit

Four exclusive loading screens

999 Knives Back Bling

999 Knives Pickaxe

All of this brings us to Chapter 6 of Fortnite. The trailer looks promising with Godzilla, rumors of Kong, and samurai fighters all set against a Japanese-themed backdrop. There are also rumors doing rounds about Yakuza and Tekken heroes making an appearance.

Are you ready for an epic finale?