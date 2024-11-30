Fortnite Remix The Finale Recap and Full Coverage

Fortnite’s latest live event delivered an unforgettable musical experience on November 30th, 2024, bringing together some of rap’s biggest names for an epic celebration. Here’s a recap of everything that happened during Fortnite Remix The Finale and what it means for the game’s future.

Star-Studded Performances in Fortnite Remix The Finale

The event kicked off at 2 PM ET, turning the game into a full-on concert venue. But honestly, the hype started way earlier. Around 1:20 PM ET, when the doors were supposed to open, players were already running into server queues and login issues. If you’ve been to a Fortnite event before, you probably saw it coming—logging in early is basically a must to grab a spot. Once we finally got in, it was so worth it. Note that apart from the game, the concert was held live at Times Square, New York.

Geoff Keighley, a popular video game journo, noted on X that more than 14 million players tuned in to watch the finale creating a new record.

Fortnite has hit a peak concurrent of over 14 million players during today's Remix: The Finale concert. pic.twitter.com/5JmSxT2TQr — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 30, 2024

The show started with dark storm clouds rolling across the Fortnite sky, setting the mood right away. Over at The Doggpound, this mysterious sphere appeared on the roof, kicking off what turned into an epic musical journey through different worlds.

Snoop Dogg’s Performance

The legendary Snoop Dogg opened the show with his classic hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” Players were treated to a massive version of Snoop performing against a roller coaster background. The performance then took an unexpected turn as everyone was launched into space, where planets became the backdrop for his performance of a new collaboration with Sting, “Another Part of Me.”

Eminem’s Segment

The scene then shifted to Spaghetti Grotto, where a giant Eminem appeared and performed his hit collaboration with Rihanna, “The Monster”, against a swirling tornado backdrop. Then, the show continued and Eminem transformed into a robot while singing his iconic “Guess Who’s Back.”

Ice Spice On the Rooftop

After Eminem wrapped up his performance, Fortnite took us to a rooftop with huge skyscrapers lighting up the night sky, making it feel just like New York City. That’s when Ice Spice took the stage and performed “In Ha Mood.” But it didn’t stop there—she transformed into this giant “Rap Princess” version of herself and performed “Oh Shhh..” As she sang, players jumped in, using her signature emote to join in on a huge synchronized dance party.

Juice WRLD’s Emotional Finale

The event reached its emotional peak at the WRLD Point landmark, where Juice WRLD debuted his new track “Empty Out Your Pockets.” This was followed by a moving performance of “Lucid Dreams,” during which players transformed into butterflies, floating around a giant Juice WRLD in one of the most surreal moments of the event.

True to its name, the event felt like a vivid dream, with each transition getting more amazing than the last. Chapter 6 drops on December 1st, 2024, and Remix The Finale was the perfect way to wrap things up before the next chapter starts. Between the music, the exclusive stuff, and how it pushed the story forward, this event was one of the best Fortnite has ever done.

If you were there live or just catching up now, it’s easy to see why Fortnite is still killing it when creating these amazing virtual experiences that bring millions of players together. We hope you enjoyed the live event as much as we did!